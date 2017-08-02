Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba

Alwaght- Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

The footage of the dramatic incident, which unfolded on Monday evening, shows the Grand Mosque’s worshipers screaming in panic while several members of the public together with the security guards rounding up the man and restraining him.

While it is not clear what had motivated the suspect’s apparent attempt at self-inflammation, Saudi police said appeared to be suffering from mental issues.

The man, identified by the security forces as a Saudi national in his 40s, was dousing himself in gasoline when he was caught, Major Sameh Al Salmi, pokesman Security forces for the forces said.

"He was held before he went on with his dramatic self-immolation act and his behavior indicates that he is mentally ill. All the necessary measures will be taken," the spokesman said, quoted by Saudi news site Sabq.

Previous reports quoted a Saudi man saying that he spotted a man who was spilling gas on the Kaaba.

"As I was circling the Kaaba at around 11:40pm on Monday, I saw a man pouring gasoline from a bottle on Kaaba and uttering takfiri expressions [pronouncing that someone or something is un-Islamic]," Ghazi Darweesh said.

"I immediately held him and called for assistance from the people around me. The security men rushed to the scene and took him away."

No group has immediately taken responsibility for the alleged attempt. Speculations pointed to a possible role of ISIS, as the destruction of places of worship as well as cultural and historic sites is the group’s signature tactic.

Back in 2015, the terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi encouraged his henchmen to destroy the historic monuments, calling such vandalism a “religious duty.” In a radical interpretation of Islam, imposed by IS, no objects, including stones, should be idolized.