Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 8 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

News

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Russian envoy to the United Nations denounced American officials’ anti-Iran rhetoric as Irrational, saying "In international life, you have to differentiate between your emotions, what you want to see and what you have the right to expect from another country”.

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet different authorities including the president

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN The United Nations says violence in Afghanistan is killing more children compared to the last year

China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government Chinese government has agreed to provide the Syrian government with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW Human Rights Watch says Myanmar military forces have raped Muslim women and girls as young as 13-years-old in their recent attacks on the minority

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana Representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the Syrian ceasefire

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Russia Paints US Anti-Iran Rhetoric as Irrational, Emotional

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria

Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Orders Empower Terrorists’ Propaganda: Report

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Lebanese Hezbollah Real Winner of Aleppo Liberation: American Weekly

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

How Anti-Israeli Arab Agenda Gave Place to Compromises

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

Yemen Resisting Saudis Who Fight on Behalf of Israel: SPC Head

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

Turkey Arrests Erdogan’s Ex-Security Chief over Failed Coup

US Airstrike Kills 30 Civilians in Iraq

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba

Wednesday 8 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Man Captured Before Setting Himself Ablaze in Front of Kaaba
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi police captured a man as he was pouring gasoline on himself near the Kaaba, most sacred site in Islam, before he was able to set himself ablaze in a crowd full of pilgrims.

The footage of the dramatic incident, which unfolded on Monday evening, shows the Grand Mosque’s worshipers screaming in panic while several members of the public together with the security guards rounding up the man and restraining him.

While it is not clear what had motivated the suspect’s apparent attempt at self-inflammation, Saudi police said appeared to be suffering from mental issues.

The man, identified by the security forces as a Saudi national in his 40s, was dousing himself in gasoline when he was caught, Major Sameh Al Salmi, pokesman Security forces for the forces said.

"He was held before he went on with his dramatic self-immolation act and his behavior indicates that he is mentally ill. All the necessary measures will be taken," the spokesman said, quoted by Saudi news site Sabq.

Previous reports quoted a Saudi man saying that he spotted a man who was spilling gas on the Kaaba.

"As I was circling the Kaaba at around 11:40pm on Monday, I saw a man pouring gasoline from a bottle on Kaaba and uttering takfiri expressions [pronouncing that someone or something is un-Islamic]," Ghazi Darweesh said.

"I immediately held him and called for assistance from the people around me. The security men rushed to the scene and took him away."

No group has immediately taken responsibility for the alleged attempt. Speculations pointed to a possible role of ISIS, as the destruction of places of worship as well as cultural and historic sites is the group’s signature tactic.

Back in 2015, the terrorist group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi encouraged his henchmen to destroy the historic monuments, calling such vandalism a “religious duty.” In a radical interpretation of Islam, imposed by IS, no objects, including stones, should be idolized

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Kabaa self-inflammation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK
Rohingya Muslims Suffer Under Myanmar Military`s Violence
Funeral Services for Three of the Victims of Terrorist Attack on a Mosque in Quebec, Canada
Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation

Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation

Humiliated Netanyahu Who Left in Wait before Meeting with May Thanks Her for Warm Welcome
Yemeni Forces Stage War Game against Potential Israeli Offensive
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Deir Ezzour Province
Bahrainis Hold Nationwide Protests after Regime Forces Attack Sit-In on Diraz Village