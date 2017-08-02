Saudi Regime Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 8 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or they could face “new troubles”

Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and supported by Israeli regime

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet different authorities including the president

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN The United Nations says violence in Afghanistan is killing more children compared to the last year

China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government Chinese government has agreed to provide the Syrian government with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW Human Rights Watch says Myanmar military forces have raped Muslim women and girls as young as 13-years-old in their recent attacks on the minority

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana Representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the Syrian ceasefire

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo Saudi military has blocked a cargo ship carrying wheat for Yemeni people who have been under siege for almost two years

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria Turkish forces have mistakenly attacked friendly forces while raiding the Syrian city of al-Bab

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Regime Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Alwaght-The Saudi regime is running out of options as it sinks further into the Yemeni quagmire two years after starting an illegal aggression on its impoverished neighbor.

The Saudi regime has failed dismally and is unable to achieve the military and security objectives it set during the start of its brutal aggression on Yemen in March 2015.

In a face-saving bid, the Saudi regime has launched an operation dubbed “Golden Spear” which basically aims at imposing an all-encompassing siege on the war-battered people of Yemen.

For several days now Saudi-led forces and mercenaries have increased their aggression on Yemenis in Taiz Governorate with Hodeidah, port being the latest target.

The Saudi regime which receives military support from the Israeli regime to enable it continue the aggression on Yemen is now apparently copying the strategies employed by the Tel Aviv regime against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. The Saudi regime is apparently forcing the war-weary Yemeni in the region to surrender or confront Ansarullah.

Yemenis not surrendering

However, the Yemeni people remain resilient in the face of Saudi aggression and have over the last two years shown they will continue resisting and surrendering is not an option.

Indeed, over the last two years of Saudi aggression, Yemenis have come out in their tens of thousands to participate at rallies aimed at supporting the ruling coalition government led by the Ansarullah movement. During the massive protests held in the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, the masses also frequently condemn the Saudi-led aggressors and vow continued resistance to protect their country. The protesters also chant anti-US and anti-Israel slogans and while calling for the downfall of the Saudi monarchy.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, including women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly Saudi-led and Western backed military campaign against the impoverished nation. In this times of adversities, Yemenis have stood by their armed forces in resisting the aggression.

Yemeni volunteers assist armed forces

Able bodied Yemenis people are in the battlefield to assist the country’s army and the Ansarullah movement in combating the Saudi-led aggression. Yemenis volunteer fighters from various tribes have coalesced around the Popular Committees which are now part and parcel of the resistance against Saudi-led aggression in the country.

One of the latest achievements of this joint resistance of the unprecedented ballistic missile attack on the Saudi capital Riyadh. The successful retaliatory attack was the joint effort of the Yemeni Army, Ansarullah and the Popular Committees.

A few weeks ago, combined Yemeni resistance forces   attacked a Saudi aggression warship off the country’s coast killing two Saudi sailors and eliciting immediate response from the US which deployed warships to protect miserable Saudi naval forces.

Yemenis are confident that their resistance in the face of plots by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia will eventually result in their resounding victory.

Saudis besieged civilians after military failure

Even the United Nations which has been blamed for being complicit in Saudi war crimes in Yemen has conceded that Saudi are no longer pursuing military objectives but targeting innocent Yemeni civilians. An expert UN panel investigating ten separate airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - in which at least 292 civilians died - found that most were the result of an ‘ineffective targeting process’ or deliberate attacks on peaceful targets. "In eight of the 10 investigations, the panel found no evidence that the airstrikes had targeted legitimate military objectives," the 63-page report presented to the UN Security Council late January stated. The investigated attacks, which took place between March and October last year, resulted in the deaths of over 100 women in children.

The Saudi regime has failed to achieve its stated military objectives of attacking Yemen, namely ousting the Ansarullah movement and restoring to powers resigned President Abdu Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. After failing to achieve this objective through bombing the regime in Riyadh is now adopting Israeli-tactics of imposing an inhuman siege on Yemenis especially in Taiz, but just as the Israeli have failed to stop Palestinian resistance, the Saudi will also face the same humiliating fate in Yemen.

