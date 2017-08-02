Saudi Arabia Besieges Yemenis after Military Failure

Alwaght-The Saudi regime is running out of options as it sinks further into the Yemeni quagmire two years after starting an illegal aggression on its impoverished neighbor.

The Saudi regime has failed dismally and is unable to achieve the military and security objectives it set before the start of its brutal aggression on Yemen in March 2015.

In a face-saving bid, the Saudi regime has launched an operation dubbed “Golden Spear” which basically aims at imposing an all-encompassing siege on the war-battered people of Yemen.

For several days now Saudi-led forces and mercenaries have increased their aggression on Yemenis in Taiz Governorate with Hodeidah, port being the latest target.

The Saudi regime which receives military support from the Israeli regime to enable it continue the aggression on Yemen is now apparently copying the strategies employed by the Tel Aviv against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. The Saudi regime is apparently forcing the war-weary Yemeni in the region to surrender or confront Ansarullah.

Yemenis not surrendering

However, the Yemeni people remain resilient in the face of Saudi aggression and have over the last two years shown they will continue resisting and surrendering is not an option.

Indeed, over the last two years of Saudi aggression, Yemenis have come out in their tens of thousands to participate at rallies aimed at supporting the ruling coalition government led by the Ansarullah movement. During the massive protests held in the capital Sanaa and other parts of the country, the masses also frequently condemned the Saudi-led aggressors and vowed continued resistance to protect their country. The protesters also chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans and called for the downfall of the Saudi monarchy.

Over 12,000 Yemenis, including women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly Saudi-led and Western backed military campaign against the impoverished nation. However, Yemenis have stood by their armed forces in resisting the aggression.

Yemeni volunteers assist armed forces

Able bodied Yemenis people are in the battlefield to assist the country’s army and the Ansarullah movement in combating the Saudi-led aggression. Yemenis volunteer fighters from various tribes have coalesced around the Popular Committees which are now part and parcel of the resistance against Saudi-led aggression in the country.

One of the latest achievements of this joint resistance was the unprecedented ballistic missile attack on the Saudi capital Riyadh. The successful retaliatory attack was the joint effort of the Yemeni Army, Ansarullah and the Popular Committees.

A few weeks ago, combined Yemeni resistance forces attacked a Saudi warship off the country’s coast killing two Saudi sailors and eliciting immediate response from the US which deployed warships to protect miserable Saudi naval forces.

Yemenis are confident that their resistance in the face of plots by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia will eventually result in their resounding victory.

Saudis besieged civilians after military failure

Even the United Nations which has been blamed for being complicit in Saudi war crimes in Yemen has conceded that Saudis are no longer pursuing military objectives but targeting innocent Yemeni civilians. An expert UN panel investigating ten separate airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - in which at least 292 civilians died - found that most were the result of an ‘ineffective targeting process’ or deliberate attacks on peaceful targets. "In eight of the 10 investigations, the panel found no evidence that the airstrikes had targeted legitimate military objectives," the 63-page report presented to the UN Security Council late January stated. The investigated attacks, which took place between March and October last year, resulted in the deaths of over 100 women and children.

The Saudi regime has failed to achieve its stated military objectives of attacking Yemen, namely ousting the Ansarullah movement and restoring to powers resigned President Abdu Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. After failing to achieve this objective through bombing the regime in Riyadh is now adopting Israeli-tactics of imposing an inhuman siege on Yemenis especially in Taiz, but just as the Israeli have failed to stop Palestinian resistance, the Saudi will also face the same humiliating fate in Yemen.