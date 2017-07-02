Iranian Commander Warns British Forces against Returning to West Asia

Alwaght- An Iranian top commander warned British armed forces against returning to the West Asia region or threatening they could face “new troubles”.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces denounced a newly announced UK policy to resume a “more active role” in the Persian Gulf region as “evil wishes” that will not come true.

Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri warned that the nations of the region will not allow the presence of British or other European armed forces.

“Britain had better stay away from West Asia before running into new troubles,” he warned.

The commander also played down the recurring US rhetoric of military action against Iran being a viable option, saying that although such hostile comments have become worn-out and ridiculous, a set of appropriate and effective responses has been devised to counter the US.

While Britain is weighing new arms sales to the Persian Gulf Arab states and has even licensed more than £3.3bn worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia since the kingdom began bombing Yemen in March 2015, nearly two-thirds of British people oppose exporting arms to Saudi Arabia.

A new poll of 2,000 British adults found 62 percent of them disagreed with the arms sales from Britain to the Saudi Kingdom.