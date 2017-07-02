Israel behind Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Refugees in Syria: Deputy FM

Alwaght- Recent series of attacks on Palestinian refugee camps inside Syrian territories prove that they are related to and are supported by Israeli regime, Syrian deputy foreign minister said.

Referring to a recent increase in terrorist attacks on Palestinian camps, Fayssal Mikdad said “this reflects Israeli’s strong relation with terrorism”.

He was speaking to the new director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Syria, Mohammed Adar, who recently took up his duty.

Mikdad affirmed on Monday that the Syrian government supports the work of UNRWA in the country and cooperates with it to preserve the Palestinian rights and cause.

He briefed Adar on the current situation in Syria and the systemized attacks by armed terrorist groups on the Palestinian camps in Syria, saying such attacks are “considered an implementation of the Israeli polices to target the Palestinians wherever they were in order to cancel their right to return home”.

For his part, UNRWA official said that he will spare no effort to preserve the good cooperation level between the international organization and the Syrian government, adding he will work to boost this cooperation, provides the support needed and services to Palestinian refugees in Syria.