US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker

Alwaght- The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year.

The speaker of House of Commons says Donald Trump is not welcome to address the U.K. parliament during a state visit later this year.

In comments that could hint opposition to the US president official visit to the country, John Bercow said the decision of a state visit by a president is beyond the parliament speaker’s authority.

Trump has drawn the ire of many with remarks on immigrants, Muslims and women during his election campaign.

His controversial travel ban on 7 Muslim-majority countries and refugees have ramped up fierce criticism against him, including in the U.K.

Bercow said a parliament address by a foreign statesman "was not an automatic right, it is an earned honor", adding there was precedent for a state visit that did not include such appearance before British lawmakers.

At least 163 MPs have signed an early day motion Monday, asking the speaker not to permit any possible address by Trump during his state visit.

An online statement asking the government to cancel Trump's state visit saw more than 1.8 million signatures but Prime Minister Theresa May said the visit would go ahead as planned.

The petition titled "Prevent Donald Trump from making a State Visit to the United Kingdom" said the new US president "should be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit".

The parliament will hold a debate on the petition on 20 February.