We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Alwaght- Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country.

“He did the job for us of showing the US’s true face.” Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said reffering to Donald Trump

“During the [US] election and after it, this gentleman (Trump) came along and laid bare the political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the US establishment that we had been speaking of for thirty-odd years,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“Now, too, with what he’s been doing, hand-cuffing a five-year-old [and other things], he is showing what American human rights really mean,” the Leader said.

The Supreme Leader also reacted to the recent anti-Iran threats by the US president saying he will get his response from Iranian people during the upcoming anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Trump says, ‘Fear me!’ No. The [Iranian] people will respond to these remarks on Bahman 22 (10 February) and will show what position the Iranian people assume vis-à-vis threats,” the Leader said.

Each year, on the anniversary of the victory of Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iranian people hold a demonstration expressing their support for their revolutionary system and reaffirming commitment to the ideals of the Islamic Revolution.

Trump had tweeted earlier this month that “Iran is playing with fire - they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

Ayatollah Khamenei said, “The US’s new president says, ‘You should be grateful to [former US President Barack] Obama! Why? Should we be thankful for Daesh (ISIS), the flames [of violence] in Iraq and Syria, and open support for the 2009 sedition [in Iran]?” the Leader noted.

“It was him (Obama) who brought the crippling sanctions to the Iranian people,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “Of course he fell short of his goal, and no enemy can cripple the Iranian people.”

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a number of commanders, officers, pilots, and staff members from Iran’s Air Force and the country’s Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base.

The meeting took place on the anniversary of a historical development before the 1979 Revolution that saw Homafaran, air force officers in the monarchical Pahlavi regime, meeting with and pledging allegiance to Imam Khomeni, the founder of the Islamic Republic.