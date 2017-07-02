Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 7 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital" The Yemeni missile touches the Saudi capital, making a groundbreaking development in the war.

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

News

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker

The members of British parliament are demanding that US president should not speak at the parliament during his visit to the country later this year

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader Iranian Supreme Leader says everybody should be thankful to US president because he unveiled the extensive corruption in every aspect of his country

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad Syrian president says his country needs to do two things to reach peace, to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what could be major change in power balance

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law Israeli regime has approved a law that allows the regime to confiscate privately owned Palestinian lands even those occupied in the past

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin Russian government says US Fox News channel should apologize for insulting Russian president during an interview with the US president

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN The United Nations says the Iraqi city of Mosul will need tens of millions of dollars for deactivating mines planted by the ISIS terrorist group

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet different authorities including the president

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN The United Nations says violence in Afghanistan is killing more children compared to the last year

China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government Chinese government has agreed to provide the Syrian government with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW Human Rights Watch says Myanmar military forces have raped Muslim women and girls as young as 13-years-old in their recent attacks on the minority

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana Representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the Syrian ceasefire

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo Saudi military has blocked a cargo ship carrying wheat for Yemeni people who have been under siege for almost two years

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria Turkish forces have mistakenly attacked friendly forces while raiding the Syrian city of al-Bab

Israeli Regime Puts Palestinian Teen 6 Yrs in Prison Israeli regime has sentenced a Palestinian teenager to 6 years in prison after she was accused of possessing a knife

Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Town near Aleppo Syrian army has managed to liberate a strategic town near the northern city of Aleppo in their latest offensive against terrorist groups

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Yemenis New Strategy against Saudi Aggression: "City for City, Capital for Capital"

Post-ISIS Mosul Needs $50m for Demining: UN

Israeli Regime Approves Palestinian Land Confiscations Law

Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request

Russia Says Fox News Should Apologize over Insulting Putin

Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President

New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh

US President Not Welcome to Speak in UK Parliament: Speaker

We Thank Trump for Revealing Real Face of US: Iran Leader

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts

US Delivers Armored Vehicles to Militant Groups in Syria

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China?

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander

Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria

Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack

Nicaragua Calls End to US-Backed Impunity for Israeli Regime

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces

Yemeni Army Target UAE Naval Base

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

EU Future in Hands of Germany, France

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Obama Foreign Policy’s Legacy for Trump

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

Lebanese Hezbollah Real Winner of Aleppo Liberation: American Weekly

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

Gaza Cloaked in Desperation: Israeli Doctor

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

Syria Condemns Israel, West for Attack on Military Airport

Astana Syria Talks Increase Turkey, Saudi Tensions

Erdogan Hands Cards to Putin amid Iranian Doubt

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
News

Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad

Tuesday 7 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Syrian president says his country needs to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people to reach peace.

In an interview with Belgian media in capital Damascus, Bashar al-Assad said Syria is owned by the Syrians and peace needs two steps fighting terrorists, and dialogue between the Syrians to decide the future of their country and the whole political system.

“If you want to talk about how to see the peace, it’s not related mainly to Astana; it’s related to something much bigger: how can we stop the flowing of the terrorists toward Syria, or in Syria, how can we stop the support from regional countries like Turkey, [Persian] Gulf states, or from Europe like France and UK, or from the US during the Obama administration,” he added referring to recent talks among Syrian militant groups and state representatives brokered by Iran, Russia, and Turkey.

Responding to a question about the contribution of Belgian air force as part of the US-led coalition claiming to attack ISIS terrorist in Syria, Assad said “when you talk about contribution in the operation against ISIS, actually there was no operation against ISIS; it was a cosmetic operation.”

“If you want to talk about the American alliance against ISIS. It was only an elusive alliance, because ISIS was expanding during that operation. At the same time, that operation is an illegal operation because it happened without consulting with or taking the permission of the Syrian government, which is the legitimate government, and it’s a breaching of our sovereignty. Third, they didn’t prevent any Syrian citizen from being killed by ISIS,” he added.

Meanwhile the Syrian president evaluated the campaign promise by the US president, Donald Trump, as positive, though admitting Syria has seen nothing practical yet. Assad said cooperation between Russia and US could be “positive for the rest of the world, including Syria”.  

“What we heard as statements by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS, that’s what we’ve been asking for during the last six years. So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it’s still early to expect anything practical,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether he would peacefully leave the office is Syrian public votes for its, Assad said “If the Syrian people choose another president, I don’t have to choose to be aside; I would be aside, I would be outside this position, that’s self-evident.”

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Assad Interview

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK
Rohingya Muslims Suffer Under Myanmar Military`s Violence
Funeral Services for Three of the Victims of Terrorist Attack on a Mosque in Quebec, Canada
Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation

Massive Protest Grips Romanian Streets as PM Refuses Resignation

Humiliated Netanyahu Who Left in Wait before Meeting with May Thanks Her for Warm Welcome
Yemeni Forces Stage War Game against Potential Israeli Offensive
Syrian Army Advances on in ISIS-Held Deir Ezzour Province
Bahrainis Hold Nationwide Protests after Regime Forces Attack Sit-In on Diraz Village