Syrian Peace Needs Both Fighting Terrorists, Dialogue among Syrians: Assad

Alwaght- Syrian president says his country needs to fight terrorist groups in the country and to initiate a dialogue among Syrian people to reach peace.

In an interview with Belgian media in capital Damascus, Bashar al-Assad said Syria is owned by the Syrians and peace needs two steps fighting terrorists, and dialogue between the Syrians to decide the future of their country and the whole political system.

“If you want to talk about how to see the peace, it’s not related mainly to Astana; it’s related to something much bigger: how can we stop the flowing of the terrorists toward Syria, or in Syria, how can we stop the support from regional countries like Turkey, [Persian] Gulf states, or from Europe like France and UK, or from the US during the Obama administration,” he added referring to recent talks among Syrian militant groups and state representatives brokered by Iran, Russia, and Turkey.

Responding to a question about the contribution of Belgian air force as part of the US-led coalition claiming to attack ISIS terrorist in Syria, Assad said “when you talk about contribution in the operation against ISIS, actually there was no operation against ISIS; it was a cosmetic operation.”

“If you want to talk about the American alliance against ISIS. It was only an elusive alliance, because ISIS was expanding during that operation. At the same time, that operation is an illegal operation because it happened without consulting with or taking the permission of the Syrian government, which is the legitimate government, and it’s a breaching of our sovereignty. Third, they didn’t prevent any Syrian citizen from being killed by ISIS,” he added.

Meanwhile the Syrian president evaluated the campaign promise by the US president, Donald Trump, as positive, though admitting Syria has seen nothing practical yet. Assad said cooperation between Russia and US could be “positive for the rest of the world, including Syria”.

“What we heard as statements by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS, that’s what we’ve been asking for during the last six years. So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it’s still early to expect anything practical,” he said.

Responding to a question on whether he would peacefully leave the office is Syrian public votes for its, Assad said “If the Syrian people choose another president, I don’t have to choose to be aside; I would be aside, I would be outside this position, that’s self-evident.”