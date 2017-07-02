New Details on Yemeni Missile Attack on Saudi Capital, Riyadh

Alwaght- Yemeni army has published new details on its recent missile attack that hit the Saudi capital in what can act as a major deterrent factor against Saudi Arabia's Two-year aggression.

The Yemeni military media has published a series of the photos of the missile it used to hit a military base on the outskirts of Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

The photos show a ballistic Borkan 2 missile designed and produced by the country’s local sources, the report says.

Yemeni army reported yesterday that it had targeted Saudi capital for the first time using its ballistic missiles. Through a statement released on the Yemeni official SABA Net news agency, the army said missiles have been launched at a military base near the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

Meanwhile two top Yemeni political and military officials confirmed the attack, describing it as part of a new strategy in response to the Saudi-led Arab military coalition's aggressions against Yemen.

Muhammad Meftah, a top member of Yemen's Supreme Revolutionary Committee, in an interview with Alwaght has confirmed that the Yemen military has achieved advanced ballistic missiles, adding that the Yemen's new strategy in the face of the Saudi aggressions is based on the principle “city for city and capital for capital.” He added that the holy cities of “Mecca and Medina are an exception” in the new reactive strategy.

The attack, it adds, was to retaliate the daily airstrikes by Saudi air force that discriminatorily targets civilian and residential parts of Yemeni cities.