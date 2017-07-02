Bahraini Opposition Party Was Denied Appeal Request

Alwaght- Bahraini regime has denied an appeal request handed in by the country’s biggest opposition party that was dissolved last year.

The mainly Shiite al-Wefaq National Islamic Society party was trying to appeal the dissolution decree that was issued by the regime’s judiciary after the pro-democracy protests in country.

On Monday, Bahrain’s Court of Cassation denied the plea, and upheld a previous ruling for the dissolution of al-Wefaq and confiscation of its assets.

The original dissolution order was issued on 17 July 2016 by the Bahraini High Administrative Court and drew criticism from the UN, with then Secretary General Ban Ki-moon describing the dissolution as “the latest in a series of restrictions of the rights to peaceful assembly, freedom of association, and freedom of expression in Bahrain.”

Distinguished Shiite opposition cleric Sheikh Ali Salman, who used to lead al-Wefaq, was arrested in December 2014 for backing reforms in the country through peaceful means.

He was then sentenced on 16 June 2015 to four years in prison during a trial, which charged him with “publicly insulting the Interior Ministry” and “publicly inciting others to disobey the law” through his speeches. Britain-based rights body Amnesty International described the trial as “unfair.”

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On 14 March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its brutal crackdown. Scores of people have lost their lives and many others got arrested as a result of the crackdown.