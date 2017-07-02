Belgian Delegation Meets Syrian President

Alwaght- A Belgian delegation entered Syrian capital in a visit to the country to meet the Arab Republic's authorities, including the president.

The delegation including members of the Belgian parliament met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Monday in a sign that western countries are trying to amend their relations with Syrian government after its recent victories against foreign-backed militancy in the country.

During the meeting, Bashar al-Assad condemned European governments for adopting unrealistic and wrong policies toward Syria over the past years, saying the approach has resulted in Europe’s isolation from international efforts meant to resolve the crisis in the Arab country.

The president also criticized European politicians for siding with militant groups when they first hit Syria six year ago and said the policy had cost Europe dearly and harmed the interests of people across the continent, Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported.

Assad said by adopting wrong policies, Europe “isolated itself and undermined every possible role it could play” in this regard.

Assad said politicians in the West never cared about the interests of their own people when it came to winning elections, stressing that the approach had “led to the emergence of European policies that are dissociated from reality.”

During the meeting, Filip Dewinter, a member of Belgium’s Parliament and head of the visiting delegation, said that Syria’s decisive victory last year against militants in Aleppo shifted the balance of power in the war against terrorism, adding that many politicians in Europe had started to change their position on the Syrian conflict.

Other members of the delegation also hailed Syria’s increasing success in battling terrorism, saying eliminating the menace of terror in Syria would definitely curb its spread to the entire world.