  Monday 6 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital Yemeni army for the first time carried out a retaliatory missile strike on a Saudi military base in Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN

Child Victims of Afghanistan Violence Increase Drastically: UN

The United Nations says violence in Afghanistan is killing more children compared to the last year

China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government Chinese government has agreed to provide the Syrian government with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW Human Rights Watch says Myanmar military forces have raped Muslim women and girls as young as 13-years-old in their recent attacks on the minority

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana Representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the Syrian ceasefire

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo Saudi military has blocked a cargo ship carrying wheat for Yemeni people who have been under siege for almost two years

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria Turkish forces have mistakenly attacked friendly forces while raiding the Syrian city of al-Bab

Israeli Regime Puts Palestinian Teen 6 Yrs in Prison Israeli regime has sentenced a Palestinian teenager to 6 years in prison after she was accused of possessing a knife

Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Town near Aleppo Syrian army has managed to liberate a strategic town near the northern city of Aleppo in their latest offensive against terrorist groups

Yemeni Army Targets Saudi Capital for First Time Yemeni army says it has targeted Saudi capital for the first time using its ballistic missiles

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump Iran has “total disregard” for the US, President Donald Trump told Fox News in an Interview aired on Sunday.

Israeli Forces Intentionally Killed Palestinian Teen Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank last months

Turkey Detained 400 over Links Terrorist Attacks Turkish security forces have arrested hundreds of people over suspected links to the ISIS terrorist attacks

US Appeals Court Denies Trump Visa Ban Restoration US appeals court rejected a request by the country’s judiciary ministry to restore an anti-Muslim visa ban

Bomb Explosion Leaves No Causalities in Bahrain A bomb exploded in the Bahraini capital of Manama, however the authorities say the explosion left no causalities

Bahrain Puts Three Protestors in Prison for 15 Yrs Bahraini courts have sentenced three pro-democracy protestors to long term prisons for participating in anti-regime demonstrations

US Wrestling Team Confirmed to Enter Iran after US Visa Ban Suspended Iranian foreign ministry has issued permissions for the US wrestling team to enter the country after a federal judge in the US put visa ban on hold

US State Department, Homeland Security Drop Trump Visa Ban The State Department and Homeland Security officials say they have dropped the anti-Muslim policy after a federal judge ordered a halt on the policy

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital

Monday 6 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Yemenis Lose Patience with Saudi Aggression, Hit Regime’s Capital
Alwaght-The Yemeni army for the first time carried out a successful missile strike on a Saudi military base in the country’s capital Riyadh, moving the Kingdom’s war on Yemen to a new level.

Military sources in Sanaa say the Yemeni Army and the Ansarullah-led popular forces fired on Monday morning, a ballistic missile on the Saudi capital of Riyadh. Ansarullah has also issued a statement declaring Borkan missile successfully hit its target in Riyadh " at around 8:00 p.m. GMT”.

Yemen's official news agency SABA News agency quoted a spokesperson of the Ansarullah movement announcing the attack as a "successful test-fire on a precision long-distance ballistic missile." "We stress that the capital of [expletive] Saudi Arabia is now in the range of our missiles and, God willing, what is coming will be greater," a statement from Ansarullah noted. According to reports, the missile hit a Saudi military base in al-Mazahamiah area western Riyadh. Meanwhile, Saudi activists on Twitter also reported that a blast was heard in al-Mazahamiah.

Retaliatory attack

For nearly two year now, the Yemen has borne the brunt of a brutal Saudi-led and US-backed aggression which has left over 11,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians including women and children killed. According to The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), over 1,400 children have been killed in the ongoing deadly Saudi war on Yemen.

Meritxell Relano, UNICEF's representative in Yemen, said mid-last month that many more children been injured and a high number of schools remain closed since March 2015, when the Saudi regime started its ruthless war on the impoverished Arab state. Relano added that some 3.3 million Yemenis, including 2.2 million children, are suffering from acute malnutrition while 460,000 under the age of five have severe acute malnutrition. The Saudi war on Yemen which is also backed by Britain and the Israeli regime, has targeted and destroyed civilian sites, such as school buildings, hospitals, markets, mosques and economic infrastructure. Meanwhile, a World Bank report said the cost from damage to infrastructure and economic losses following Saudi aggression on Yemen was been estimated at more than $14 billion as of May last year.

Under such adversities, the war-weary Yemeni nation has been left with no option but to target the heart of the Saudi regime. Over the last twenty months, Yemeni forces including the Ansarullah fighters have inflicted heavy losses on Saudi-led forces during retaliatory attacks. Last October Yemeni army missiles hit a Saudi air base in Jeddah. The King Abdulaziz airport, which is the Saudi’s Royal air force base was badly damaged and temporarily closed following the attack.

Dire warning to Riyadh

The self-defense and retaliatory missile attack by Yemeni forces on a military base in Riyadh is a firm and legitimate response to unabated Saudi aggression.  The missile strike on Riyadh, serves as a dire warning to the Saudi regime that the capital will now be on target unless it ends the aggression and bloody massacre of Yemenis which has been made worse by the unjust siege on the people of Yemen. The resistance forces have also put the Saudi regime on notice by firing at several of the Kingdom’s warships along the Yemeni coast.  The successful operations by Yemeni forces are an indicator of a weakened Saudi army which now has to rely on US-Israeli protection and assistance.

The Saudi regime invaded Yemen to restore the country’s resigned president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi who is unpopular and considered a Riyadh puppet by Yemenis. Saudi intransigence has derailed for several times UN-sponsored peace talks.

Certainly, dialog among Yemeni groups aimed at agreeing on a lasting solution to the country’s conflict without foreign interference is the only way to achieve peace. Any peace agreement in Yemen must also serve the interests of the Arab nation. As long as the Western and Israeli-backed Saudi regime persists in its aggression on Yemen then it should expect more severe retaliatory attacks from the country’s resistance forces.

 

 

 

Yemen missile Saudi regime Riyadh ansarullah retalliatory

