China Gives $16m Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Government

Alwaght- China has joined Russia and Iran helping Syrian government in its fight against militant and terrorist groups with Beijing agreeing to provide Damascus with more than 16 million dollars’ worth of humanitarian aids.

The aid comes as part of a series of cooperation agreements between the two governments as the Syria is trying to renovate national progress after defeating foreign –backed militant groups to a large extent.

The agreements were signed by the Chinese Embassy and the Syrian Planning and International Cooperation Commission (ICC) on Sunday. The documents require Beijing to send two batches of humanitarian aids to the Arab country.

The humanitarian aids will be delivered to the Syrian government in near future, China’s envoy to Syria Qi Qianjin said adding that his country has been committed to providing crisis-hit Syria with aid over the past years.

“We sympathize with the Syrian people for what has befallen their country, and we are signing this agreement with the aim of bolstering friendship between the Chinese and Syrian peoples and to fulfill the international obligations and responsibilities,” he said.

The victory was followed by a ceasefire agreement affecting the city, which was brokered by Russia on the side of the Syrian government and Turkey on behalf of the militants. The mediators later helped expand the agreement to entire Syria.

Also contributing to the conclusion and implementation of the agreements was Iran, which has been supporting the Syrian government and people since 2011, when foreign-backed militancy engulfed the nation.