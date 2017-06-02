Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

Alwaght- Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day.

Sorin Grindeanu said he and his cabinet members will not step down despite the continuous nationwide protests, the country’s national news agency, AGER, reported.

Demonstrators are protesting a recent government decision that could sum up to decriminalize certain graft offenses.

More than 200,000 people flocked to the government building in capital Bucharest on Sunday in what is believed to be one of the most serious protests in the country in recent years.

“The manner though which a Government can be dismissed would be though a censure motion, because the other method, the one in which I would resign, it's not possible, because I won't resign," Prime Minister told reporters.

The emergency decree adopted last week decriminalizes graft cases in which the damages are valued at less than 200,000 lei ($47,800).

Met with a fiery backlash, Grindeanu said Saturday he will revoke it. “This is the democratic game and I believe that we have to return as urgent as possible to these notions,” he said of his about-face.

The decree, which came a month after Grindeanu Social Democrats-led government came to power, triggered the largest demonstrations in the country since the fall of communism in 1989.