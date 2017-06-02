UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding

Alwaght- Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam.

Non-Muslim Britons are let in to more than 150 mosques that participated in an annual open house event held to promote better understanding of Islam and Muslims, Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday.

During the first hours of the event, scores of people visited the Finsbury Park Mosque, where they were offered materials such as CDs, leaflets, and books explaining the religion of Islam.

Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was among those who attended the third Visit My Mosque Day, together with his party’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry.

At a press conference at the mosque, Corbyn underlined the importance of kindness in communities.

“Over the last few weeks there has been some awful language used in many parts of the world. Awful language degenerates into awful actions; those awful actions end up in the deaths of wholly innocent people, as happened in Quebec,” said Corbyn, alluding to an attack on a mosque which left six dead.

Referring to the recent anti-Muslim policy adopted by the US president, Corbyn said “I will send a very gentle message to the man across the Atlantic who seems to be in need of gentle messages and more understanding”.

“Visit My Mosque Day aims to provide a platform for Muslims to reach out to fellow Britons and explain their faith and community beyond the negative media headlines,” the Muslim Council of Britain, the event’s organizers, said on their official website.