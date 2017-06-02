WhyTrump’s America Imposing New Sanctions on Iran?

Alwaght- US President Trump has moved to impose new unilateral sanctions on Iran signaling of renewed and more belligerence measures towards Tehran.

Over the last few days, Iranophobic individuals in Team Trump increased their fiery rhetoric against the Islamic Republic on the pretext of Iran’s ballistic missile test which is within international laws.

Contrary to claims by the US, the recent test had not violated UNSC Resolution 2231.

The Resolution was adopted on July 20, 2015 to approve a nuclear deal between Iran and five permanent members of the Security Council plus Germany, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The said resolution, called upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to missiles “designed to be capable of” delivering nuclear weapons. Iran has reiterated that it is not involved in any such missile work and has no such warheads. Iran maintains it has the right to conduct missile tests and maintain combat readiness of its armed forces.

After the legal missile tests, the US imposed new sanctions on 13 people and 12 companies allegedly involved in assisting Iran obtain materials for its missile program.

Following the inauguration of Trump, there was widespread expectation by Americans that he would implement his campaign promises especially combating terrorism and the countries that back terrorists. However contrary to these expectations, Team Trump is now engaging in spiteful Iranophobia coupled with reinvigorated economic pressure on the Islamic Republic and thus effectively pursuing Obama’s anti-Iran policies. Trump is pushing for more severe anti-Iran policies with several objectives in mind.

Business minded approach

Trump’s is a billionaire businessman and his approach towards the Islamic Republic of Iran is based on the premise of America profiting by imposing more economic sanctions on Tehran while spreading Iranophobia among Arab states. While Iran poses no threat to regional states, Trump is well aware that Persian Gulf monarchs are gullible and will thus buy into the scare mongering about Iran and will purchased billions of dollars’ worth of arms to combat a non-existent enemy and thus continue sustain the American military–industrial complex.

Trump’s war on terror targets anti-terrorism front

Trump’s America ironically claims war on terror is its top agenda but concurrently targets the Islamic Republic of Iran which is leading regional efforts to combat terrorism in the volatile West Asia region. Therefore, Trump is continuing with his predecessors’ policies of mostly covert and at times overt support for terrorists and their main regional backer, Saudi Arabia.

Inciting moderate Arabs against Iran

While Trump’s America is assured of support from reactionary Arab regimes, led by Saudi Arabia, in its anti-Iran agenda, there are now concerted efforts to rope in moderate Arab states and inciting them against Tehran. Trump’s America strategy is apparently based on flaring up a major proxy war against Iran in the West Asia region.

Iran, a stumbling block to US policies

Increased economic sanctions concurrent with a propaganda onslaught against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the early days of Trump’s administration point to Iran’s pivotal role in the failure of US economic and security policies in the West Asia region.

Trump views Iran as a major stumbling block to Washington’s profits across the region and therefore by imposing more sanctions against Tehran, which were approved by Obama’s administration, he hopes to stop Iran’s progress.

Washington’s frustration with Iran’s independent policies and power was clearly evident on Sunday when Trump moaned that Iran has “total disregard for the US after the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers”. Trump admitted that he would have accepted the nuclear deal if Iran had dropped its independent policies. In his interview with Fox News he added that, “I would have lived with it (the nuclear deal) if they said ‘OK, were all together now,’ but it’s just the opposite.”

This frustration with Tehran’ growing regional and its independent policies is the major reason behind Trump’s administration’s anti-power is pushing ahead with its anti-Iran agenda.