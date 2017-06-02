Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq's Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump's unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

Romanian PM Refuses Resignation as Protests Enter Seventh Day

Romanian Prime Minister had refused calls for removal of his cabinet as protesters hold a big rally for the seventh day

UK Mosques Open Doors to Non-Muslims Promoting Understanding Mosques in the UK have opened their doors to non-Muslims in an annual event held to increase proper understanding of Islam

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW Human Rights Watch says Myanmar military forces have raped Muslim women and girls as young as 13-years-old in their recent attacks on the minority

US Covered Up 1,000s Airstrike on Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan: Report The US army has covered up thousands of its airstrikes in West Asian countries that may have led to thousands of civilians deaths

Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana Representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the Syrian ceasefire

Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo Saudi military has blocked a cargo ship carrying wheat for Yemeni people who have been under siege for almost two years

Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria Turkish forces have mistakenly attacked friendly forces while raiding the Syrian city of al-Bab

Israeli Regime Puts Palestinian Teen 6 Yrs in Prison Israeli regime has sentenced a Palestinian teenager to 6 years in prison after she was accused of possessing a knife

Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Town near Aleppo Syrian army has managed to liberate a strategic town near the northern city of Aleppo in their latest offensive against terrorist groups

Yemeni Army Targets Saudi Capital for First Time Yemeni army says it has targeted Saudi capital for the first time using its ballistic missiles

Iran Has 'Total Disregard' for US: Trump Iran has "total disregard" for the US, President Donald Trump told Fox News in an Interview aired on Sunday.

Israeli Forces Intentionally Killed Palestinian Teen Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank last months

Turkey Detained 400 over Links Terrorist Attacks Turkish security forces have arrested hundreds of people over suspected links to the ISIS terrorist attacks

US Appeals Court Denies Trump Visa Ban Restoration US appeals court rejected a request by the country's judiciary ministry to restore an anti-Muslim visa ban

Bomb Explosion Leaves No Causalities in Bahrain A bomb exploded in the Bahraini capital of Manama, however the authorities say the explosion left no causalities

Bahrain Puts Three Protestors in Prison for 15 Yrs Bahraini courts have sentenced three pro-democracy protestors to long term prisons for participating in anti-regime demonstrations

US Wrestling Team Confirmed to Enter Iran after US Visa Ban Suspended Iranian foreign ministry has issued permissions for the US wrestling team to enter the country after a federal judge in the US put visa ban on hold

US State Department, Homeland Security Drop Trump Visa Ban The State Department and Homeland Security officials say they have dropped the anti-Muslim policy after a federal judge ordered a halt on the policy

Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack Warplanes of Iraqi national army have raided different positions of ISIS terrorist group killing 42 of its members

Nicaragua Calls End to US-Backed Impunity for Israeli Regime Nicaragua says the US sponsored impunity for the Israeli regime against any global punishment should end

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW

Myanmar Military Forces Raped Teenage Muslim Girls: HRW
Alwaght- Human Rights Watch says Myanmar military forces have raped Muslim women and girls as young as 13-years-old in their recent attacks on the minority.

In a report on Monday, the group said it had documented rape, gang rape and other sexual violence against girls as young as 13 in interviews with some of the 69,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar security forces responded to attacks on border posts four months ago.

The New York-based watchdog called on Myanmar government to punish army and police commanders if they allowed troops to rape and sexually assault women and girls of the Rohingya Muslim minority.

"The sexual violence did not appear to be random or opportunistic, but part of a coordinated and systematic attack against Rohingya, in part because of their ethnicity and religion," a Human Rights Watch (HRW) news release said.

An estimated 1.1 million Rohingya live in the western state of Rakhine, but have their movements and access to services restricted. Rohingyas are barred from citizenship in Myanmar, where many call them "Bengalis" to suggest they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Independent journalists and observers have been barred from visiting the army's operation zone in northern Rakhine since the 9 October when attacks began.

The HRW report comes just days after United Nations investigators said Myanmar's security forces had "very likely" committed crimes against humanity, posing a dilemma for de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Myanmar Muslims Violence Rape

