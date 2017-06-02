Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Ceasefire in Astana

Jordan May Join

Alwaght- Representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations have gathered in the Kazakh capital to discuss the Syrian ceasefire, Reuters news agency reported on Monday.

Based on the report the experts from four sides are discussing technical issues on implementing the recent Syrian ceasefire agreement that was reached during last round of the talks.

Kazakhstan foreign ministry also said new sides will join the talks for the first time after the last talks ended without a far reaching agreement between the Syrian government and militant groups.

"Representatives of Jordan are expected to take part for the first time," a ministry spokesman said of the talks.

He said the agenda included reviewing the implementation of the cessation of hostilities, discussing a proposal from the Syrian militant groups about the ceasefire, and determining options about how to implement it.

"This is about creating a mechanism to control the implementation of the ceasefire," the ministry spokesman said.

The ministry gave no information about the line-up of the delegations, who were meeting behind closed doors.