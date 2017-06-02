Saudi Arabia Denies Pass to Yemeni Wheat Cargo

Alwaght- Saudi military has blocked cargo ship carrying wheat for Yemeni people who have been under siege for almost two years.

The ship carrying an emergency cargo of wheat was denied permission to anchor in al-Hudeidah port by Saudi military, al-Masdar news site reported on Monday.

Based on the report, the cargo ship was forced to change route toward the Saudi city of Jeddah despite the fact that more than half of Yemeni population are in need of food.

Sources confirmed that the wheat cargo, which was officially licensed by the Arab Coalition, had been emptied in the Saudi port.

The Port of Al-Hodeidah is the only entry to the provinces under the control of the Yemeni government while other entry points on the sea are controlled by Saudi mercenaries.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) recently declared that a large number of Yemeni children are facing severe malnutrition that may finally lead to their death as Saudi Arabia continues its embargo on the impoverished country.

"What worries us is the severe acute malnutrition because it is killing children," Meritxell Relano, the UNICEF representative in Yemen, said in Geneva.

She also added that the provinces of Saada, Hudaydah and Taizz were the most affected areas by malnutrition.

Recently, Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, warned that the country had only three months left of wheat stocks.