Turkish Air Force Mistakenly Targets Ankara-Backed Forces in Syria

Alwaght- Turkish forces have mistakenly attacked friendly forces while raiding the Syrian city of al-Bab on Saturday.

The Turkish air force was allegedly attacking ISIS in the Bzaah town in northern Syria but hit Ankara-backed forces, Almasdar News cited ISIS al-Amaq site as saying.

The al-Amaq site which acts as the official news agency for the ISIS terrorists reported that the Turkish Air Force carried out four airstrikes in the region during which the positions of the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) in Bzaah were hit.

This friendly-fire attack comes just hours after the Syrian militant group withdrew from Bzaah amid heavy fighting with the ISIS terrorists.

In addition to the friendly-fire attack, the Free Syrian Army militants fell victim to a powerful vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) strike launched by the ISIS terrorists near the town of Bzaah.