Israeli Regime Puts Palestinian Teen 6 Yrs in Prison

Alwaght- Israeli regime has sentenced a Palestinian teenager to 6 years in prison after she was accused of possessing a knife.

Tel Aviv regime had accused the 16-year-old Palestinian girl of planning an alleged stabbing attack in the al-Quds (Jerusalem) city back in December 2015.

Manar Majdi Shweiki, who lived in the neighborhood of Silwan in al-Quds, was sentenced by the al-Quds Magistrate's Court on Sunday. The teenage girl has already spent more than a year in detention.

Shweiki was detained in the Wadi Hilweh area of Silwan on 6 December 2015, after Israeli police claimed that she was carrying a knife in her school bag at the time, accusing her of planning to carry out an attack against Israelis.

Two days later, however, Israeli authorities released her, giving no explanation why they had stopped her and searched her belongings.

On 22 December, they re-arrested Shweiki on the streets of the occupied Old City of al-Quds, in the al-Sharaf neighborhood. It remained, however, unclear what prompted the Israeli regime to detain her for the second time. Since her detention, the teenage girl has been moved between Israel's Ramla and HaSharon prisons.

On Sunday, Hayat Shweiki, Manar’s mother, told the Palestinian Maan News Agency that the court had postponed the ruling twice since the beginning of this year.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed tensions ever since Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds in August 2015. More than 280 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the tensions since the beginning of October that year.

Israeli forces have been under fire by international rights groups for using excessive force and extrajudicial killings of Palestinian people.