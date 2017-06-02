Syrian Army Liberates Strategic Town near Aleppo

Alwaght- Syrian army has managed to liberate a strategic town near the northern city of Aleppo in its latest offensive against terrorist groups.

The army supported by popular forces managed to push terrorists and militants out of the town of Um Arkile, located south of Kweiris air base east of Aleppo.

The Syrian forces have achieved a string of victories across the northern region over the past few days. The village of al-Qatbiah was earlier retaken in the same region.

The Aleppo city was itself liberated in a comprehensive operation on 15 December 2016 when the Syrian army managed to fully defeat the terrorist and militant group that had divided the city in two and took control of the eastern parts. President Bashar al-Assad said at the time that the victory was “worthy of more than the word ‘congratulations’.”

Separately on Sunday, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Syrian troops had advanced on oil fields located on the eastern suburbs of the city of Homs. According to the SOHR, Syrian forces had also liberated Hayan Petroleum Company in the west of the ancient city of Palmyra.

In another development, Syrian officials said militants had torched a gas pipeline that transferred gas to al-Nasiriyah power station in the west of the capital Damascus. The plant had stopped electricity supply following the attack.

The Syrian army and its allies have been fighting against different terrorist groups wreaking havoc in the Arab country since 2011. The forces have made sweeping gains against terrorist elements.