Yemeni Army Targets Saudi Capital for First Time

Alwaght- Yemeni army says it has targeted Saudi capital for the first time using its ballistic missiles on Sunday.

Through a statement released on the Yemeni official SABA Net news agency, the army said missiles have been launched at a military base near the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

The attack, it adds, was to retaliate the daily airstrikes by Saudi air force that discriminatorily targets civilian and residential parts of Yemeni cities.

The army says this attack proved that Saudi capital is well within the range of Yemen’s missiles. A fact that can affect the dynamics of the war.

Saudi officials have not made any comments on the reports yet, but locals have said on Twitter that the missile struck a military camp to the west of al-Mazahimiyah town near Riyadh.

The regime in Riyadh has been incessantly pounding Yemen since March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the country’s ex-president who resigned and took refuge in Riyadh but later sought to regain power by force.

The military aggression has claimed the lives of over 11,400 Yemenis, including women and children, according to the latest tally by a Yemeni monitoring group.