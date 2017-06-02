Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Alwaght- Iran has “total disregard” for the US, President Donald Trump told Fox News in an Interview aired on Sunday.

Repeating his rhetoric against the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1,the new US President said The accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was “the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated”.

Since he started campaigning for the 2016 presidential election, the real estate mogul has on several occasions slammed the JCPOA, giving promises ranging from an immediate repealing of the deal to renegotiating it.

His Sunday appearance still left the “door open,” as Fox News put it on its headline.

"We’ll see what happens,” Trump said.

The American billionaire also parroted the anti-Iran rhetoric, promoted by the GOP and his cabinet members, accusing Tehran of supporting terrorism.

"They’re sending money all over the place and weapons, and you can’t do that,” he said. “That deal, I would have lived with it if they said, OK we’re all together now. But it was just the opposite, it’s like they’re emboldened."

In a reaction to US leaders anti-Iran rhetoric, Es’haq Jahangiri, Iran’s first vice president, said that the “nation and authorities do not attach the least value to these remarks".

Under JCPOA, Iran accepted to put limitations on its program in exchange for the removal of nuclear-related sanctions imposed against Tehran.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has so far remained committed to the 2015 nuclear deal, also involving Russia, the UK, Germany, China and France.