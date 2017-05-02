Israeli Forces Intentionally Killed Palestinian Teen

Alwaght- Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank last month.

The shooting happened during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank where armed forces targeted a 17-year-old Palestinians with an intent to kill.

Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP) said on Saturday that Qusay al-Amour was killed during violent clashes in the town of Tuqu’, located 12 kilometers southeast of Bethlehem, on 16 January, stressing that he was fatally shot rather than being indiscriminately struck.

The DCIP further added that Amour sustained two gunshot wounds in the chest. One of the bullets fired at him purportedly struck the upper right side of the chest, while another hit the center of his chest, causing severe internal bleeding and his death at last.

Hisham Abu Shakra, a witness and photographer for Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency, said the 17-year-old was far away from confrontations between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces near the western entrance of Tuqu’ as an onlooker.

Shakhra added that he heard shots being fired four times in a row before Amour fell to the ground. A number of troopers then moved speedily toward the Palestinian boy, and viciously battered him after which they dragged the ill-fated teenager towards their jeeps.

Citing Israeli rights group, B'Tselem Defense for Children International Palestine further noted that Israeli forces use excessive force and live ammunition during clashes with Palestinian demonstrators in the West Bank.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed tensions ever since Israel imposed restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in al-Quds in August 2015.

Nearly 280 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces since the beginning of October that year.