Turkey Detained 400 over Links Terrorist Attacks

Alwaght- Turkish security forces have arrested hundreds of people over suspected links to the ISIS terrorist attacks.

Police forces detained 60 ISIS-linked suspects in Ankara early on Sunday morning, state-run Anadolu news agency cited a security source as saying.

More people were arrested during similar attacks on terrorist suspects throughout the country. The suspects were mainly foreign nationals.

Some 150 other suspects were detained in Sanliurfa in Turkey’s southeast, and dozens of others were arrested in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

On New Year’s Eve, a gunman went on a shooting spree inside an Istanbul night club, killing 39 people. ISIS terrorists group claimed responsibility for the massacre.

The suspected attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was arrested on January 16 after over two weeks on the run.

Another security source was cited by Anadolu as saying that separate raids in the city of Istanbul, and in northwestern Kocaeli and western Izmir provinces in the early hours of Sunday also led to the arrest of 26 more suspects linked to the movement of US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, including 10 children.