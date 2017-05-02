Turkey Detained 400 over Links Terrorist Attacks

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 6 February 2017
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Iran Has ’Total Disregard’ for US: Trump

Iran has “total disregard” for the US, President Donald Trump told Fox News in an Interview aired on Sunday.

Israeli Forces Intentionally Killed Palestinian Teen Israeli forces have deliberately shot and killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank last months

US Appeals Court Denies Trump Visa Ban Restoration US appeals court rejected a request by the country’s judiciary ministry to restore an anti-Muslim visa ban

Bomb Explosion Leaves No Causalities in Bahrain A bomb exploded in the Bahraini capital of Manama, however the authorities say the explosion left no causalities

Bahrain Puts Three Protestors in Prison for 15 Yrs Bahraini courts have sentenced three pro-democracy protestors to long term prisons for participating in anti-regime demonstrations

US Wrestling Team Confirmed to Enter Iran after US Visa Ban Suspended Iranian foreign ministry has issued permissions for the US wrestling team to enter the country after a federal judge in the US put visa ban on hold

US State Department, Homeland Security Drop Trump Visa Ban The State Department and Homeland Security officials say they have dropped the anti-Muslim policy after a federal judge ordered a halt on the policy

Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack Warplanes of Iraqi national army have raided different positions of ISIS terrorist group killing 42 of its members

Nicaragua Calls End to US-Backed Impunity for Israeli Regime Nicaragua says the US sponsored impunity for the Israeli regime against any global punishment should end

Ex-Rebel Leader Rejoins Syrian Government Sheikh Nawaf al-Bashir, former rebel leader who joined Turkish-backed militants in 2012, has rejoined the Syrian government, Syria-Based Aranews reported.

EU Should End Supporting Militants in Syria: Belgian Party European States should end supporting militant groups fighting against Syrian government, Luc Rivet, a spokesman for Belgium’s center-right Parti Populaire told on Saturday.

Iran Initiates Major Military Drills Iranian armed forces have initiated a series of military drills in central parts of the country that includes defensive tactics

Louvre Attacker Entered France Legally from Dubai The man that was shot dead by guards in front of the Louvre museum in Paris after trying to attack the guards, had entered the country from Dubai

Iraqi Popular Foces Liberate Ten Regions near Mosul Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated ten more regions in Northern Province of Nineveh where Mosul is a provincial capital

Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria New US president has rejected a policy by the country’s previous president that included arming Syrian Kurd militants allegedly to fight ISIS terrorist

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts US Navy is sending some vessels to the Yemeni coasts to protect Saudi warships against Yemeni attacks

Iraq to Completely Defeat ISIS in Near Future: UN The United Nations say Iraqi national army will fully defeat the ISIS terrorist group in near future

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles A senior Chinese official called on the US government to stop making troubles for Beijing as the bilateral ties may get harmed

UN Drops Sanctions against Afghan Warlord The United Nations has dropped a series of sanctions against one of the most nutritious warlords in Afghanistan

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey Detained 400 over Links Terrorist Attacks

Turkey Detained 400 over Links Terrorist Attacks
Alwaght- Turkish security forces have arrested hundreds of people over suspected links to the ISIS terrorist attacks.

Police forces detained 60 ISIS-linked suspects in Ankara early on Sunday morning, state-run Anadolu news agency cited a security source as saying.

More people were arrested during similar attacks on terrorist suspects throughout the country. The suspects were mainly foreign nationals.

Some 150 other suspects were detained in Sanliurfa in Turkey’s southeast, and dozens of others were arrested in provinces ranging from Bursa in the west to Bingol in the east.

On New Year’s Eve, a gunman went on a shooting spree inside an Istanbul night club, killing 39 people. ISIS terrorists group claimed responsibility for the massacre.

The suspected attacker, Abdulgadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was arrested on January 16 after over two weeks on the run.

Another security source was cited by Anadolu as saying that separate raids in the city of Istanbul, and in northwestern Kocaeli and western Izmir provinces in the early hours of Sunday also led to the arrest of 26 more suspects linked to the movement of US-based opposition cleric Fethullah Gulen, including 10 children.

 

Tags :

Turkey ISIS Arrest

