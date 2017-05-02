US Appeals Court Denies Trump Visa Ban Restoration

Alwaght- US appeals court rejected a request by the country’s judiciary ministry to restore the anti-Muslim visa ban.

The recent anti-Muslim visa ban was put on hold by a federal judge in Washington that said the order should be paused for further study on if it contradicted US constitutions.

The Ministry of Justice appealed on the court order claiming the executive order was to protect the national security of the country.

"Appellants' request for an immediate administrative stay pending full consideration of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied," the ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said.

However the ministry is expected to issue a response on the decree on Monday, some news sources say.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans those born in seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country. The countries affected include Iran, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, and Libya.