Bomb Explosion Leaves No Causalities in Bahrain

Alwaght- A bomb went off in the Bahraini capital of Manama, with authorities saying the explosion left no causalities.

The interior ministry said on Sunday that the explosion hit a thoroughfare on the outskirts of Manama and damaged several cars but caused no injuries.

The ministry claimed the explosion was a terrorist attack though no independent source has confirmed such claims.

Bahrain has faced increasing protests since 2011 where the majority Shiite is demanding equal rights and opportunities.

The protests seem have gained a rise in recent month after Manama executed three pro-democracy protestors amid growing national and international protests.

Bahrain, a close ally for Washington and London, asked anti-riot forces of Saudi Arabia and UAE to interfere when the protests got out of hand in 2011. The intervention left scores of people dead and injured but failed to stop the protests.