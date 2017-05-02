Bahrain Puts Three Protestors in Prison for 15 Yrs

Alwaght- Bahraini courts have sentenced three pro-democracy protestors to long term prisons for participating in anti-regime demonstrations.

The regime’s judiciary has accused them of attacking a police officer during demonstrations bask in 2013. However, Human Rights activists say Manama is using such baseless accusations to conceal harsh crackdown on opposition in the country.

The jail terms were issued by Bahrain’s appeals court on Saturday, Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported.

The three are part of a much larger crowd, about 40 people, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the police headquarters in Khamis area on 10 October 2013.

Separately on Saturday, Bahrain’s prosecution office referred 10 Bahraini nationals facing charges of “forming and running terrorist groups” to a special court.

According to Bahrain’s al-Wasat newspaper, seven of the defendants are in the kingdom, while the other three are abroad.

The developments come as the Manama regime has stepped up its crackdown on protests in the run-up to the sixth anniversary of a popular uprising in the kingdom against the ruling Al Khalifah family.

Since February 2011, Bahrain has been the scene of almost daily demonstrations against the Al Khalifah rule.

The regime in Manama has spared no effort to clamp down on dissidents and rights activists. Scores of people have lost their lives and thousands of others have ended behind bars during the suppression campaign.