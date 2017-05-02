US Wrestling Team Confirmed to Enter Iran after US Visa Ban Suspended

Alwaght- Iranian foreign ministry has issued permissions for the US wrestling team to enter the country after a federal judge in the US put the Trump anti-Muslim visa ban on hold.

Considering the halt on the discriminative entry bans against Iranian citizens by a federal court order, and after a request by the national wrestling federation, and the head of the United World Wresting, Iranian foreign ministry has agreed to issue visas for the US wrestling team to participate the world free style competitions in Kermanshah, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Iran had banned the US team in a tit-for-tat response to an executive order by the US president Donald Trump to ban the entry of citizens of seven Muslim majority countries.

The order was put on hold after a federal judge in Washington ordered a halt on execution of the Trump visa ban.

After the court order, US state department said it has reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington State.