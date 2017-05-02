US State Department, Homeland Security Drop Trump Visa Ban

Alwaght- US State Department and Homeland Security officials say they have dropped the recently enforced anti-Muslim policy after a federal judge ordered a halt on the policy.

The State Department says it's reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Donald Trump signed an executive order banning those born in seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country. The countries affected include Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Sumalia, Yemen, and Libya.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington State.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

Meanwhile the US Homeland Security Department also declared it is no longer directing airlines to prevent visa-holders affected by President Donald Trump's executive order from boarding U.S.-bound planes.

The two departments have not suspended enforcement of the president's order as the administration promises a legal appeal to the judge's ruling.

Homeland Security says it has "suspended any and all actions" related to putting in place the terms of Trump's order.