Iraqi Air Force Kills 42 Terrorists in Newest Attack

Alwaght- Warplanes of Iraqi national army have raided different positions of ISIS terrorist group and killed 42 of its members on Saturday.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nineveh province as part of the operation by the national army to liberate the last terrorist stronghold in the northern city of Mosul.

Using precisely guided missiles, the air force targeted a number of terrorists’ hideouts in al-Jamaliyah region northwest of Mosul and the village of Tal Abra near Tal Afar city, Arabic-language al-Sumaria satellite television network reported.

The airstrikes also hit terrorist positions in Badush village northwest of Mosul where 17 terrorists were killed.

Iraqi warplanes also struck and destroyed the terrorist group’s caches of Composition C-4 plastic explosive and trinitrotoluene in Ayn al-Wakhmah al-Karablah village of the western province of Anbar.

In another development, Iraqi army forces discovered a considerable amount of rockets and military hardware belonging to ISIS terrorists in the al-Mosana district of eastern Mosul.

Iraqi army soldiers, supported by the popular Hashd al-Shaabi fighters and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, launched a joint operation on 17 October 2016 to retake Mosul from ISIS terrorists who had captured the city back in 2014.