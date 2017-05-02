Nicaragua Calls End to US-Backed Impunity for Israeli Regime

Alwaght- Nicaragua says the US sponsored impunity for the Israeli regime against any global punishment should end.

During an event on the issue of Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands, Nicaraguan foreign minister called Tel Aviv regime’s continued Western-backed exemption from punishment as “unacceptable”.

Denis Moncada also called for revival of the aspirations of Palestinian people as well as more than five million Palestinian refugees throughout the world.

The event, titled “Building Bridges with the Palestinian Diaspora in Central America,” was co-hosted by the United Nations and the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, which was shaped in 1975 on the back of a UN General Assembly resolution.

Moncada further criticized “the abuse of the veto of the Security Council that prolongs the fulfillment of [the aspirations of] the Palestinian people... and the more than five million Palestinian refugees in the world.”

The criticism was apparently a referral the United States’ notorious use on numerous occasions of its veto power to help throw out anti-Israeli resolutions.

“It’s fair and necessary to put an end to the Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories,” Moncada added.

“We are demanding the immediate halt in the construction of settlements. An end to the blockade of Gaza and the liberation of Palestinian prisoners,” he concluded.

Israeli regime occupied the Palestinian territories of the West Bank, al-Quds and the Gaza Strip in 1967. It later annexed the West Bank and al-Quds in a move that was never recognized by the international community.