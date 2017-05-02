Ex-Rebel Leader Rejoins Syrian Government

Alwaght- Sheikh Nawaf al-Bashir, former rebel leader who joined Turkish-backed militants in 2012, has rejoined the Syrian government, Syria-Based Aranews reported.

Al-Bashir, former member of the Syrian Parliament and leader of the Baggara tribe in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor Governorate, in January 2012 declared that "we want nothing but to topple the regime.” he said.

On 23 December 2012, al-Bashir was among 70 tribal leaders and commanders of the so-called Free Syrian Army (FSA) who had gathered in Urfa with support of Turkey, and later moved to the town of Ras al-Ayn (Serekaniye in Kurdish) in northeastern Syria.

“Turkey has presented us with a model of a political Islam of which we can be proud,” the tribal head told Reuters in November 2012.

"In 2016, the tribal head started to switch his position. In November 2016, recordings were leaked of al-Bashir praising the Syrian government and cursing the opposition," the local website reported.

“I have no support, my relationship with Saudi is zero and subzero, they are claiming to be Islamists, and Qatar only supports Muslim Brotherhood people, and we are not Muslim Brotherhood and we are not… not Islamists, so we have no support,” he said.

After the Syrian government liberated strategic city of Aleppo from militant and terrorist groups in December 2016, the former rebel leader returned to Damascus in January, and pledged loyalty to the Syrian government.

Another Syriannews website El Dorar reported on 31 January that al-Bashir opened recruitment offices in Aleppo and Homs to recruit volunteer forces for Syrian Army.