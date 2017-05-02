EU Should End Supporting Militants in Syria: Belgian Party

Alwaght- European States should end supporting militant groups fighting against Syrian government, Luc Rivet, a spokesman for Belgium’s center-right Parti Populaire told on Saturday.

"Europe should not support factions of opponents to the regime, which are not much better than ISIS, and are acquainted with al-Qaeda," Rivet told Sputnik as Aldo Carcaci, the only PP lawmaker in Belgium's Chamber of Representatives, began on Friday his visit to the Syrian cities of Damascus and Aleppo at the invitation of the country's government.

The European politician added his party opposes both the EU and the US approaches twoards Syria, which had failed to defeat ISIS due to "indecision of president Obama."

According to the spokesman, European media outlets have not facilitated the settlement process having done "an awful job" while covering the conflict, especially the situation in the city of Aleppo, as "they have been manipulated."

According to Pierre Le Corf, the founder of We Are Superheroes humanitarian organization, there were no rebels in the city of Aleppo that was seized by so called armed opposition, but terrorists who massacred civilians under protection of the mainstream media.

Le Corf said that contrary to popular belief all these years the people of Syria have been fighting against terrorist groups, and not against the Assad government. He listed as terrorists such groups as Free Syrian Army, al-Nusra Front, Jaysh al-Islam, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki, Brigade Sultan Mourad.

He stressed that although militant groups reached an agreement with the Syrian government and were allowed to flee to Idlib many of them came back to resume suicide attacks.

In December 2016, Syrian Army liberated the eastern part of Aleppo city from militant and terrorist groups that fall in 2014. Since the beginning of foreign-backed militancy in Syria, the West as well as mass media has been supporting militants that include ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups.