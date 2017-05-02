Why US’s Mad Dag Called Iran Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism?

Alwaght- US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Mad Dag, has called Iran the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism.

"We have seen their [Iran's] misconduct, their misbehavior, from Lebanon and Syria to Bahrain and to Yemen and it's got to be addressed at some point," he added.

It seems that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for people fighting against oppression has gained it notoriety in the world as a state that sponsors “terrorism.” The United States has time and time again used this designation to vilify Iran and justify its sanctions against it.

However, what the US has dubbed terrorism are in fact people’s quest for justice and freedom. This alleged “misconduct” on the part of Iran has taken the form of military training, funding, arming and even moral, political, and media advocacy for groups that have risen against their oppressors or in some cases against regional security threats.

In Lebanon, for example, the Islamic Republic backs Hezbollah, an armed resistance group led by Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Tehran has supported Hezbollah since the 80’s and the group fought against the Israeli invasion forcing them out in the year 2000. In 2006, it again defeated the Israelis who pose a threat to Lebanon’s security and continue to violate the country’s sovereignty. Iran’s support for Hezbollah has helped the Lebanese to free themselves from the aggression of the Israeli regime and empowers them to stand in the face of its expansionist policies.

Iran also assists Palestinian groups in their struggle against the Israeli occupation. Support for Palestinian resistance movements is part of Iran’s foreign policy because it finds the Palestinian cause ideologically and morally-compelling. Financial backing for groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have fought against the Israeli Occupation Force during aggressions on the Gaza Strip, plays a pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people’s right to fight back.

Tehran has repeatedly expressed its moral support for the Ansarullah movement in Yemen which is battling ferociously against a brutal Saudi-led aggression. It even acknowledged its takeover of the capital Sana’a thus breaking an international isolation. When the world took the side of the Saudis while knowing the criminality of their approach to the Yemen crisis, the Iranians listened to what the people of Yemen were calling for so vigorously. Saudi Arabia, using the US and UK-made weapons and enjoying their intelligence and political supports, launched a bloody aggression on its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 that has claimed lives of over 11,500 Yemenis.

Also in the Persian-Gulf, Iran took the side of the Bahraini people against the oppressive Manama regime even as the international community, particularly the US and Britain, continues to turn a blind eye to the human rights violations that are constantly carried out by Bahraini authorities.

In Syria, the case was different as the so-called revolution against Damascus was rife with terrorist activities and aimed to destabilize the region rather than actually promote the values of justice and freedom. The Syrian crisis saw Iran continue its support for President Bashar Assad against ISIS and other extremist groups. ISIS’s expansion operations in Iraq also saw Iran provide full-fledged support for Baghdad in its battles to secure its people and territories.

Thus, what the Pentagon has branded Iranian “misbehavior” in several countries including Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain is but support for resistance groups. If anything, this makes Iran a state sponsor of resistance and not terrorism.

This also highlights Washington’s mistake of blacklisting resistance factions such as Hezbollah as terrorist groups. It also underscores its moral and political hypocrisy. Whereas the United States has had the impudence to identify fighters who commit their lives to defending their people as terrorists, it has deliberately failed to pinpoint the real terrorists.

The Israeli regime continues to commit war crimes against Palestinians and is responsible for much of their suffering. In the latest aggression on Gaza, more than 2000 people were killed over the course of 50 days. The blockade imposed on the strip is badly hurting the economy and has caused humanitarian crises there. Settlement construction is yet another way the Israelis violate Palestinians’; rights by taking away more of their land. Yet, the US remains silent on these issues, showing its ever-growing support for Tel Aviv.

Similarly, the Saudi monarchy’s inhumanity toward the Yemeni people is overlooked by the US. Saudi-led massacres of Yemenis and its support for al-Qaeda militants operating in Yemen as well as the humanitarian crises triggered by Riyadh’s aggression apparently do not add up to state sponsored terrorism.

Iran’s support for groups that do not fit in the United States’ model of its “new world order” has been at the core of its fallout with Washington. However, previous threats and critique of its foreign policy, consequently its support for resistance groups, have neither disconcerted it nor will they do so now, especially that real terrorism is spreading and the resistance is the prime force confronting it head to head.