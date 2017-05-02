Why US’s Mad Dag Called Iran Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Iran Initiates Major Military Drills

Iran Initiates Major Military Drills

Iranian armed forces have initiated a series of military drills in central parts of the country that includes defensive tactics

Louvre Attacker Entered France Legally from Dubai The man that was shot dead by guards in front of the Louvre museum in Paris after trying to attack the guards, had entered the country from Dubai

Iraqi Popular Foces Liberate Ten Regions near Mosul Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated ten more regions in Northern Province of Nineveh where Mosul is a provincial capital

Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria New US president has rejected a policy by the country’s previous president that included arming Syrian Kurd militants allegedly to fight ISIS terrorist

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts US Navy is sending some vessels to the Yemeni coasts to protect Saudi warships against Yemeni attacks

Iraq to Completely Defeat ISIS in Near Future: UN The United Nations say Iraqi national army will fully defeat the ISIS terrorist group in near future

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles A senior Chinese official called on the US government to stop making troubles for Beijing as the bilateral ties may get harmed

UN Drops Sanctions against Afghan Warlord The United Nations has dropped a series of sanctions against one of the most nutritious warlords in Afghanistan

Terrorists Attack Russian Embassy Twice in Syria Terrorist groups in Syria have attacked Russian embassy with mortar shelling, twice in the past two days

UN Rejects US Proposed Safe Zones in Syria UN has rejected a recent US proposal to create safe zones inside Syrian territory to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudi Diplomat Sentenced to Prison in Singapore for Molesting Hotel Intern Singapore has sentenced a Saudi diplomat to prison and lashes for molesting a hotel intern

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria US attacks claimed to target ISIS terrorists in Syrian city of Raqqah has targeted the city’s water supplies on Friday

Iran Vows to Reciprocate US New Sanctions Islamic Republic of Iran promised to deliver a proportionate and reciprocal response to the recent US sanctions over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony based on his religion

21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection Greece authorities say more than 20 thousand refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces Anti riot forces that Bahraini regime used to suppress pro-democracy protests, were trained by Israeli forces

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban African countries slammed a policy by the US president than bans citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from traveling to the country

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes by its air force division

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Why US’s Mad Dag Called Iran Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism?

Why US’s Mad Dag Called Iran Biggest State Sponsor of Terrorism?

Iran

US Defense Secretary has called Iran the world’s biggest state sponsor of terrorism over its support for resistance groups.
Alwaght- US Defense Secretary James Mattis, Mad Dag, has called Iran the world's biggest state sponsor of terrorism.

"We have seen their [Iran's] misconduct, their misbehavior, from Lebanon and Syria to Bahrain and to Yemen and it's got to be addressed at some point," he added.

It seems that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for people fighting against oppression has gained it notoriety in the world as a state that sponsors “terrorism.” The United States has time and time again used this designation to vilify Iran and justify its sanctions against it.

However, what the US has dubbed terrorism are in fact people’s quest for justice and freedom. This alleged “misconduct” on the part of Iran has taken the form of military training, funding, arming and even moral, political, and media advocacy for groups that have risen against their oppressors or in some cases against regional security threats.

In Lebanon, for example, the Islamic Republic backs Hezbollah, an armed resistance group led by Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. Tehran has supported Hezbollah since the 80’s and the group fought against the Israeli invasion forcing them out in the year 2000. In 2006, it again defeated the Israelis who pose a threat to Lebanon’s security and continue to violate the country’s sovereignty. Iran’s support for Hezbollah has helped the Lebanese to free themselves from the aggression of the Israeli regime and empowers them to stand in the face of its expansionist policies.

Iran also assists Palestinian groups in their struggle against the Israeli occupation. Support for Palestinian resistance movements is part of Iran’s foreign policy because it finds the Palestinian cause ideologically and morally-compelling. Financial backing for groups such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which have fought against the Israeli Occupation Force during aggressions on the Gaza Strip, plays a pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian people’s right to fight back.

Tehran has repeatedly expressed its moral support for the Ansarullah movement in Yemen which is battling ferociously against a brutal Saudi-led aggression. It even acknowledged its takeover of the capital Sana’a thus breaking an international isolation. When the world took the side of the Saudis while knowing the criminality of their approach to the Yemen crisis, the Iranians listened to what the people of Yemen were calling for so vigorously. Saudi Arabia, using the US and UK-made weapons and enjoying their intelligence and political supports, launched a bloody aggression on its southern neighbor on 27 March 2015 that has claimed lives of over 11,500 Yemenis.

Also in the Persian-Gulf, Iran took the side of the Bahraini people against the oppressive Manama regime even as the international community, particularly the US and Britain, continues to turn a blind eye to the human rights violations that are constantly carried out by Bahraini authorities.

In Syria, the case was different as the so-called revolution against Damascus was rife with terrorist activities and aimed to destabilize the region rather than actually promote the values of justice and freedom. The Syrian crisis saw Iran continue its support for President Bashar Assad against ISIS and other extremist groups. ISIS’s expansion operations in Iraq also saw Iran provide full-fledged support for Baghdad in its battles to secure its people and territories.

Thus, what the Pentagon has branded Iranian “misbehavior” in several countries including Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Bahrain is but support for resistance groups. If anything, this makes Iran a state sponsor of resistance and not terrorism.

This also highlights Washington’s mistake of blacklisting resistance factions such as Hezbollah as terrorist groups.  It also underscores its moral and political hypocrisy. Whereas the United States has had the impudence to identify fighters who commit their lives to defending their people as terrorists, it has deliberately failed to pinpoint the real terrorists.

The Israeli regime continues to commit war crimes against Palestinians and is responsible for much of their suffering. In the latest aggression on Gaza, more than 2000 people were killed over the course of 50 days. The blockade imposed on the strip is badly hurting the economy and has caused humanitarian crises there. Settlement construction is yet another way the Israelis violate Palestinians’; rights by taking away more of their land. Yet, the US remains silent on these issues, showing its ever-growing support for Tel Aviv.

Similarly, the Saudi monarchy’s inhumanity toward the Yemeni people is overlooked by the US. Saudi-led massacres of Yemenis and its support for al-Qaeda militants operating in Yemen as well as the humanitarian crises triggered by Riyadh’s aggression apparently do not add up to state sponsored terrorism.

Iran’s support for groups that do not fit in the United States’ model of its “new world order” has been at the core of its fallout with Washington. However, previous threats and critique of its foreign policy, consequently its support for resistance groups, have neither disconcerted it nor will they do so now, especially that real terrorism is spreading and the resistance is the prime force confronting it head to head. 

 

