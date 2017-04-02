Why Britain Returning to Persian Gulf?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 5 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Iran Initiates Major Military Drills

Iranian armed forces have initiated a series of military drills in central parts of the country that includes defensive tactics

Louvre Attacker Entered France Legally from Dubai The man that was shot dead by guards in front of the Louvre museum in Paris after trying to attack the guards, had entered the country from Dubai

Iraqi Popular Foces Liberate Ten Regions near Mosul Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated ten more regions in Northern Province of Nineveh where Mosul is a provincial capital

Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria New US president has rejected a policy by the country’s previous president that included arming Syrian Kurd militants allegedly to fight ISIS terrorist

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts US Navy is sending some vessels to the Yemeni coasts to protect Saudi warships against Yemeni attacks

Iraq to Completely Defeat ISIS in Near Future: UN The United Nations say Iraqi national army will fully defeat the ISIS terrorist group in near future

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles A senior Chinese official called on the US government to stop making troubles for Beijing as the bilateral ties may get harmed

UN Drops Sanctions against Afghan Warlord The United Nations has dropped a series of sanctions against one of the most nutritious warlords in Afghanistan

Terrorists Attack Russian Embassy Twice in Syria Terrorist groups in Syria have attacked Russian embassy with mortar shelling, twice in the past two days

UN Rejects US Proposed Safe Zones in Syria UN has rejected a recent US proposal to create safe zones inside Syrian territory to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudi Diplomat Sentenced to Prison in Singapore for Molesting Hotel Intern Singapore has sentenced a Saudi diplomat to prison and lashes for molesting a hotel intern

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria US attacks claimed to target ISIS terrorists in Syrian city of Raqqah has targeted the city’s water supplies on Friday

Iran Vows to Reciprocate US New Sanctions Islamic Republic of Iran promised to deliver a proportionate and reciprocal response to the recent US sanctions over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony based on his religion

21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection Greece authorities say more than 20 thousand refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces Anti riot forces that Bahraini regime used to suppress pro-democracy protests, were trained by Israeli forces

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban African countries slammed a policy by the US president than bans citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from traveling to the country

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes by its air force division

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Why Britain Returning to Persian Gulf?

Sunday 5 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Why Britain Returning to Persian Gulf?

Alwaght- Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the US has sought to fill power vacuum on global stage using a new world. The US tried to become the only dominate power and  seize all of the global energy resources. Meanwhile, oil was considered as the most important need of the US-led West to lead the world. So, by putting forward the idea of the new world order, the Western world aimed majorly at seizing control of the global energy hubs.

The hub of the world's fossil energy resources is West Asia region. The region is sometimes dubbed as the “energy pearl of the world.” The Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, is a vital oil transit crossing for some of the world’s biggest crude oil producing countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Oman.

The Persian Gulf region is home to over 60 percent of the global oil reserves as well as about 40 percent of gas reserves. According to the US Energy Information Administration, throughout 2011 roughly 17 million oil barrels were shipped to the other countries from the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. This number is as equal as 35 percent of the total amount of oil shipped globally through the oceans.

On the other side, Iran, after Islamic Revolution of 1979, has refused to comply with the American policies in the region. This issue has imposed risks on White House’s schemes to dominate the global energy reserves to prevent its rivals and opponents across the world from gaining power.

To face the Islamic Republic’s independent policies, the West, led by the US, launched the project to propagate Iranphobia worldwide. Although the US had earlier pushed the Iranphobia plan into effect when it contributed to formation of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council, with fall of Soviet Union Washington seized the opportunity to go ahead with its policies with more speed.

In 2011, the suspicious attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Organization tool place. after a while, the then US president issued an executive order to deploy American forces for war in Afghanistan and Iraq, manifesting that Washington developed in mind plans to move close to the Iranian, Russian, and Chinese borders, not to mention the intention to tighten grasp on the West Asian oil reserves.

Meanwhile, Britain, having a long history of colonialism in West Asia, and particularly in the Persian Gulf region, decided to move shoulder to shoulder with the US and enter the region. Britain, which once left free its colonies after the economic troubles piled up on its body, eyed a return to this geographical area, but this time with more caution and side by side with the US. So, Tony Blair and David Cameron, the prime ministers of the old colonial power, intervened militarily in Afghanistan, Iraq, and then in the developments of the Islamic awakening started in 2011 in Tunisia. The former British leaders justified ideologically and ethically their interventions in the region from 1991 to 2014 by taking advantage of the global community and the conservative liberalism's doctrines.

During this period of time, the US gradually decided to scale down its military presence in the region and transfer its duty to its main ally Britain to bring about its favorable order. The decision came after Washington sustained heavy political, military personnel, and financial costs in Afghanistan and Iraq. Another drive for US military activity reduction in the region was the fact that the global figures suggested that up to the first half of the 21st century China will replace the US as the top global power if its economy continues to grow this fast. So, the need to focus on Beijing and camp close to the Chinese borders to press this country’s leaders rose to be Washington’s main policy. Accordingly, the former US President Barack Obama, who took office in 2008, set in motion the “pivot to East” policy, meaning a shift of focus from West to East Asia.

Britain’s playing a marked role in Libya war and David Cameron’s struggles to get the parliament’s authorization to take military action against Syria in the second decade of the new century can both be evaluated as part of the aim to restore former role and place in the region. The British leaders also talked about agreement with Bahrain to allow them reopen the Juffair sea base in Port of Mina Salman after 40 years for Britain’s military deployment.

The reason behind picking Bahrain as the first step for British return to the Persian Gulf region was that Juffair sea base was at full British disposal from 1930 to 1971. When the new Bahraini government was established, Britain left the sea military structure. But reconstruction of the Bahraini port in past two years made Britain own its first permanent sea base in the Persian Gulf region.

On the other side, Bahrain government is now grappling with uprising at home. The Bahraini leaders' expression of worries and claims that Iran will possibly intervene in Bahrain to protect the majority of Shiite Muslims in the face of Sunni rules have prompted Manama-London accord to build up the British military presence on the Bahraini soil.

Accordingly, a month after reopening the British sea base in Bahrain at the hands of Prince Charles, the British crown prince, the British Prime Minister Theresa May participated in the 37th summit of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Manama, making remarks that apparently expressed the London's dreams for the Persian Gulf region.

Furthermore, as part of policy to expand military deployment to the Persian Gulf, the British leaders opened a training center for ground forces as well as a new command center in Dubai, the UAE. The Dubai center is tasked with commanding the British forces across Persian Gulf. London’s special concentration on militarism more than political and economic aspects in the region is a road map Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have come clean on in Manama meeting. They maintained that Britain returns to the region to strengthen its security and military role.

