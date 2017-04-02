Louvre Attacker Entered France Legally from Dubai

Alwaght- The man that was shot dead by guards in front of the Louvre museum in Paris after trying to attack the guards had entered the country from Dubai.

The 28 year-old who was shot five times by museum guards was an Egyptian national and held a Schengen Visa before entering France, sources close to the investigation told French Le Figaro daily.

The sources did not disclose his name but said the man had entered the country late last month just days before he attempted on soldiers protecting the Louvre palace museum.

French counter-terror police have searched the Louvre museum and the bags carried by the Egyptian national for weapons and explosives. Searches have also taken place in the Paris address given on the tourist visa.

French journalists have reported the attacker was carrying one machete, a “military style” knife, and what have been described as a number of “paint bombs” in his bags.

The world-famous Louvre museum which houses noted artworks including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and the Aphrodite of Milos was evacuated around 10am local time, and surrounded by heavily armed police.

The French interior ministry said Friday morning that some 250 visitors to the Louvre museum had been locked down in secure areas and were being released in small groups.