Iraqi Popular Foces Liberate Ten Regions near Mosul

Alwaght- Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated ten more regions in Northern Province of Nineveh where Mosul is a provincial capital.

By liberating these regions, the PMF also known as Hashd al-Shaabi blocks logistic routes for the ISIS terrorist group that passed through Makhul in Salah Eddin Province and al-Hawija city in Kirkuk. These victories pave the way for liberation of al-Hawija city from the ISIS terrorist group.

The forces also managed to secure the routes that connect Salah Eddin Island to the Mosul main lands.

The headquarters of the forces has declared that 10 villages were also liberates during the operation that covered a 14 km path on the west of Shirqat in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi national army along with popular forces is fighting the ISIS terrorist group north of the country to fully liberate Mosul that is considered their last stronghold in Iraq.

The western parts of Mosul were fully liberates last month and the forces are preparing to initiated another operation to push terrorists out of the eastern parts.

Mosul fell to the ISIS terrorists in 2014.