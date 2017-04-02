Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria

Alwaght- New US president has rejected a plan by the country’s previous president to arm Syrian Kurd militants to fight ISIS in terrorist group's stronghold in Syria.

The US daily Washington Post reported on Thursday that Donald Trump’s national security team rejected the last moment plan by the Obama administration to arm the Kurds to take Raqqa from ISIS.

The Obama plan required US forces to train the Kurds in using the new equipment and fighting in a densely packed city, but it lacked details about how many US troops would be required and where the training would take place, a Trump administration official told the Washington post.

To the Trump team, it seemed that Obama administration officials had delayed authorizing the plan because they knew it was inadequate and did not want to be held responsible, the official said.

Obama administration claimed to be fighting the ISIS terrorists in their stronghold in Raqqa, providing aerial support for the Kurdish militants who acted as land forces. The policy was a major point of disagreement between the US and Turkey who wanted a more limited role for the Kurds.

In October, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad indicated that for the Syrian government Raqqa is no priority.

“Regarding al-Raqqa, of course it’s our mission, according to the constitution and according to the laws, that we have to liberate every inch of the Syrian land,” Assad said. “There’s no question about that, it’s not to be discussed. But it’s about when, what are our priorities, and this is military, regarding to the military planning, about the military priorities.”