  Saturday 4 February 2017
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Iran Initiates Major Military Drills

Iranian armed forces have initiated a series of military drills in central parts of the country that includes defensive tactics

Louvre Attacker Entered France Legally from Dubai The man that was shot dead by guards in front of the Louvre museum in Paris after trying to attack the guards, had entered the country from Dubai

Iraqi Popular Foces Liberate Ten Regions near Mosul Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have liberated ten more regions in Northern Province of Nineveh where Mosul is a provincial capital

Trump Rejects Obama Plan to Arm Kurd Militants in Syria New US president has rejected a policy by the country’s previous president that included arming Syrian Kurd militants allegedly to fight ISIS terrorist

US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts US Navy is sending some vessels to the Yemeni coasts to protect Saudi warships against Yemeni attacks

Iraq to Completely Defeat ISIS in Near Future: UN The United Nations say Iraqi national army will fully defeat the ISIS terrorist group in near future

China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles A senior Chinese official called on the US government to stop making troubles for Beijing as the bilateral ties may get harmed

UN Drops Sanctions against Afghan Warlord The United Nations has dropped a series of sanctions against one of the most nutritious warlords in Afghanistan

Terrorists Attack Russian Embassy Twice in Syria Terrorist groups in Syria have attacked Russian embassy with mortar shelling, twice in the past two days

UN Rejects US Proposed Safe Zones in Syria UN has rejected a recent US proposal to create safe zones inside Syrian territory to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudi Diplomat Sentenced to Prison in Singapore for Molesting Hotel Intern Singapore has sentenced a Saudi diplomat to prison and lashes for molesting a hotel intern

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria US attacks claimed to target ISIS terrorists in Syrian city of Raqqah has targeted the city’s water supplies on Friday

Iran Vows to Reciprocate US New Sanctions Islamic Republic of Iran promised to deliver a proportionate and reciprocal response to the recent US sanctions over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony based on his religion

21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection Greece authorities say more than 20 thousand refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces Anti riot forces that Bahraini regime used to suppress pro-democracy protests, were trained by Israeli forces

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban African countries slammed a policy by the US president than bans citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from traveling to the country

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes by its air force division

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts

Saturday 4 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts
Alwaght- US Navy is sending some vessels to the Yemeni coasts to protect Saudi warships against Yemeni attacks.

The Al Masdar news site has reported local sources as saying that the US vessels were deployed off the southern Yemeni coasts on Friday.  

The USS Cole was reportedly seen off the coast of Yemen on Friday, marking the first time since the war broke-out in this Gulf nation that a US naval vessel has been this close to the coast.

The US CBS news also reported that the Navy has sent the guided missile destroyer Cole to the Gulf of Aden in response to the attack on the Saudi frigate.

The destroyer is the same warship that suffered heavy damage in an al-Qaeda bombing attack in Yemen in 2000 that 17 sailors were killed.

The report quotes unnamed local sources as saying that the US deployed this naval vessel to Yemen’s territorial waters in order to protect the Saudi Coalition warships that are in range of missiles of Yemeni army and popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

Earlier this week, Yemeni army and popular forces scored a direct attack on a Saudi frigate, forcing them to flee Yemen’s territorial waters.

The forces have also attacked a UAE managed navy base last week. The attacks proved the missile capabilities of Yemeni army and Ansarullah movement that could easily target Saudi vessels in Yemeni waters. 

 

US Navy Yemen Saudi

