US Navy to Protect Saudi Warships in Yemeni Coasts

Alwaght- US Navy is sending some vessels to the Yemeni coasts to protect Saudi warships against Yemeni attacks.

The Al Masdar news site has reported local sources as saying that the US vessels were deployed off the southern Yemeni coasts on Friday.

The USS Cole was reportedly seen off the coast of Yemen on Friday, marking the first time since the war broke-out in this Gulf nation that a US naval vessel has been this close to the coast.

The US CBS news also reported that the Navy has sent the guided missile destroyer Cole to the Gulf of Aden in response to the attack on the Saudi frigate.

The destroyer is the same warship that suffered heavy damage in an al-Qaeda bombing attack in Yemen in 2000 that 17 sailors were killed.

The report quotes unnamed local sources as saying that the US deployed this naval vessel to Yemen’s territorial waters in order to protect the Saudi Coalition warships that are in range of missiles of Yemeni army and popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

Earlier this week, Yemeni army and popular forces scored a direct attack on a Saudi frigate, forcing them to flee Yemen’s territorial waters.

The forces have also attacked a UAE managed navy base last week. The attacks proved the missile capabilities of Yemeni army and Ansarullah movement that could easily target Saudi vessels in Yemeni waters.