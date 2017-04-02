China Calls on US to Stop Making Troubles

Alwaght- A senior Chinese official called on the US government to stop making troubles for Beijing as the bilateral ties may get harmed.

The influential state-run Global Times quoted a senior Chinese official calling on the US administration to stop using Tibet religious leader, Dalai Lama to create problems for China.

He warned that such moves would bring no benefit to the US rather would damage Sino-US ties, the Global Times reported late Friday, citing Zhu Weiqun, head of the ethnic and religious affairs committee of the top advisory body to China's parliament.

The Global Times is a well-known daily with nationalistic approaches published by the ruling Communist Party's flagship paper.

China says the Dalai Lama, who fled into exile in India after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959, is a violent separatist. The Dalai Lama denies espousing violence and says he only wants genuine autonomy for Tibet.

In response to recent written questions from the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, the newly appointed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an affirmative answer when asked if he would commit to receiving and meeting the Dalai Lama.

Tillerson also said he would continue to encourage dialogue between Beijing and representatives of the Tibetan government-in-exile and the Dalai Lama, India-based news service thetibetpost.com reported on Thursday.

It is impossible for the Chinese government to "have a dialogue" with the illegal group that is aiming to split China, and Tillerson's remarks show he is a "complete amateur" on Tibet-related questions, Zhu told the Global Times.

China will not change its policy to support the development of the Tibetan society, nor will it stop protecting its sovereignty over the region, he said.

Beijing does not recognize the Tibetan government-in-exile, which is based in India's Himalayan town of Dharamsala