UN Drops Sanctions against Afghan Warlord

Alwaght- The United Nations has dropped a series of sanctions against one of the most nutritious warlords in Afghanistan on Friday.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, is now allowed to freely return to Afghanistan as the move could potentially pave the way for his appearance in Afghan political scene.

Hekmatyar was sanctioned for his connections to the al-Qaeda, ISIS and other terrorist groups and now by the removal of those sanctions, the UN unfroze his assets, and dropped a travel ban and arms embargo against him.

The Afghan government requested the move as part of a peace deal with Hekmatyar and his militant group, Hezb-i-Islami, in September.

Based on the deal, the warlord and his militants were granted a comprehensive state pardon that hugely criticized by some Afghans and human rights groups.

While playing only a small role in the current insurgent conflict in Afghanistan, Hekmatyar was a major figure during the bloody civil war of the 1990s, when he was accused of indiscriminately firing rockets into Kabul, as well as other human rights abuses.

Hekmatyar's whereabouts have been unknown since he signed the peace deal with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in September via a prerecorded video from an undisclosed location.

With the UN sanctions now removed, government officials expect Hekmatyar to eventually return to the Afghan capital, despite the continued controversy.