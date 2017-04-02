Terrorists Attack Russian Embassy Twice in Syria

Alwaght- Terrorist groups in Syria have attacked Russian embassy on 2 and 3 February with mortar shelling, Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Based on the statement, the mortars were fired “precisely” from the terrorists-controlled Jobar area at the Russian embassy in two occasions on Thursday and Friday.

The attacks caused no casualties but resulted in some damages to the buildings. The shell from the first attack landed somewhere between the main office and the residential buildings and the second one exploded around 20 meters from the main entrance to the embassy. It added that the two attacks had no casualties but inflicted some material damage on the building.

“We strongly condemn the new terrorist attack against the Russian diplomatic mission in Damascus. Vile attacks on our embassy are taking place amid truce and with an evident aim to disrupt the cessation of hostilities and derail efforts in the Syrian political process,” the Russian ministry further said, vowing that “this crime will not go unpunished.”

It also said that there was an absolute necessity for the implementation of the United Nations Security Council’s anti-terror resolutions in the region in order to put an end to the flow of weapons and funding to terrorists in the Arab country.

The statement also called for joint efforts against the ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist groups and their affiliates in Syria.

Syria's nationwide truce, which excludes ISIS and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, has been in place since 30 December, two days after another mortar attack was launched against the Russian embassy.

Since last year, the Russian diplomatic mission in war-torn Syria has come under several militant attacks, neither of which resulted in casualties.