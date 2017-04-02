Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 4 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ Anti-ISIS Offensive in Tal Afar As operations to liberate Iraq’s Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units are playing a critical role in the offensive.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Terrorists Attack Russian Embassy Twice in Syria

Terrorists Attack Russian Embassy Twice in Syria

Terrorist groups in Syria have attacked Russian embassy with mortar shelling, twice in the past two days

UN Rejects US Proposed Safe Zones in Syria UN has rejected a recent US proposal to create safe zones inside Syrian territory to keep refugees from leaving the country

Saudi Diplomat Sentenced to Prison in Singapore for Molesting Hotel Intern Singapore has sentenced a Saudi diplomat to prison and lashes for molesting a hotel intern

US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria US attacks claimed to target ISIS terrorists in Syrian city of Raqqah has targeted the city’s water supplies on Friday

Iran Vows to Reciprocate US New Sanctions Islamic Republic of Iran promised to deliver a proportionate and reciprocal response to the recent US sanctions over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony based on his religion

21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection Greece authorities say more than 20 thousand refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces Anti riot forces that Bahraini regime used to suppress pro-democracy protests, were trained by Israeli forces

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban African countries slammed a policy by the US president than bans citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from traveling to the country

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes by its air force division

Bahrainis Hold Anti Regime Demonstrations Hundreds of Bahraini people took to the streets on Tuesday to protest regime’s crackdown on political oppositions and execution of pro-democracy protesters

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Orders Empower Terrorists’ Propaganda: Report Recent anti-Muslim orders and policies adopted by the US president will play into the hands of terrorist groups

Trump, Democrats Face Tough Confirmation Battle for Supreme Court Nominee US president has nominated a young conservative judge for the lifetime job in the Supreme Court but democrats vow a tough confirmation battle

Severe Malnutrition Killing Yemeni Children under Saudi Aggressions: UN Saudi aggression have caused have destroyed health system in Yemen posing large number of children to the danger of death due to severe malnutrition

Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has approved plans to build 3,000 more settlements on the occupied lands of West Bank

Yemeni Army Target UAE Naval Base Yemeni army forces fired missiles at a naval base off the western coasts that is run by UAE navy force

US Delivers Armored Vehicles to Militant Groups in Syria US government confirmed it delivers armored vehicle to militant groups fighting against Syrian people

Half of Russians Want Headscarf Ban Removed New polls show that half of the people in Russia are opposed to the current ban on wearing headscarves in schools

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saudi Diplomat Sentenced to Prison in Singapore for Molesting Hotel Intern

Saturday 4 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Diplomat Sentenced to Prison in Singapore for Molesting Hotel Intern

Saudi diplomat, Bander Yahya A Alzahrani

Singapore has sentenced a Saudi diplomat to prison and lashes for molesting a hotel intern
Alwaght- Singapore has sentenced a Saudi diplomat to prison and lashes for molesting a hotel intern on Friday.

The Singaporean court has sentenced the diplomat to 26 months in prison and four strikes of canes.

Bander Yahya A Alzahrani, 39, is not protected by diplomatic immunity in Singapore because he was attached to the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Beijing.

The Saudi diplomat is convicted for a sexual assault he committed on 14 August 2016, when he was on holiday in Singapore with his wife and three children. The court heard that Alzahrani cornered the 20-year-old victim in the bathroom of his Sentosa hotel room, where he sexually assaulted her for about 15 minutes.

Alzahrani was convicted on Wednesday on three counts of sexual assault.

Although she questioned the “wisdom of sending a young female intern, alone, to show a room to a male guest”, Judge Lee commended hotel staff for coaxing the victim into telling them what had happened and for getting the police involved, when the hotel could have “hushed up the matter in favor of their guest”.

Alzahrani will remain in Singapore pending the hearing of his appeal. He is on bail of $20,000.

Saudi diplomat sexual assault

