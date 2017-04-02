US Attack Cuts Off Water Supplies in Raqqah, Syria

Alwaght- US alleged airstrikes on ISIS terrorists in Syrian city of Raqqah have cut off the city’s water supplies on Friday.

The US-coalition along with mainly Kurdish militants has been attacking the northern Syrian city of Raqqah allegedly to push the terrorists out of their main stronghold in the country.

The coalition's bombing of two bridges over the Euphrates River had cut off the water supplies of the city, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

The SOHR added that an aircraft, most likely from the US-led coalition, destroyed the bridges on Thursday. The aerial bombing damaged main pipeline supplying water to the town, it noted

The two bridges were the only ones that connected the northern part with the south of the city.

There have been numerous reports of US-led airstrikes targeting Syrian civilians, military and infrastructure during its attacks on Raqqah.

Syrian government forces plan to liberate Raqqah from the ISIS terror group, which has named the northern city as its so-called headquarters in the Arab country.