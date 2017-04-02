Iran Vows to Reciprocate US New Sanctions

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 4 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Islamic Republic of Iran promised to deliver a proportionate and reciprocal response to the recent US sanctions over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iran Vows to Reciprocate US New Sanctions
Alwaght- Islamic Republic of Iran promised to deliver a proportionate and reciprocal response to the recent US sanctions over its defensive missile program and spiritual support for Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran with the backing of the wise participation and support of the great Iranian nation, will respond proportionately and reciprocally to any move that targets the interests of the Iranian people,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It added that Iran’s missile power is only aimed at defensive purposes and meant to carry conventional weapons and would never be used other than in legitimate defense.

The foreign ministry said Iran’s missile program is the undeniable and inalienable right of the Iranian nation according to international law and the United Nations Charter.

The statement added that any foreign interference in this regard is a violation of international law and outside the jurisdiction of any country or organization.

The ministry said the recent US sanctions are also inconsistent with US commitments and at odds with the spirit and text of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

 

"Just as in reaction to the Islamophobic move of the US government and the temporary prevention of the entry of Iranians, the issuance of visas was suspended for US citizens within the framework of a special mechanism, in response to the new US measure, the Islamic Republic of Iran will move to impose legal restrictions on a number of American people and entities who are involved in founding and assisting extremist terrorist groups in the region or contributing to the carnage and suppression of defenseless people in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that the names of the banned American people and entities would be announced later.

The US new administration imposed on Friday sanctions on 25 Iranian individuals and entities days after the west Asian country test fired a ballistic missile. 

Iran's Foreign Ministry's  statement reiterated that the security of the Islamic Republic is not open to any compromise or negotiations, stressing that the naive and injudicious measures of the US government would not prevent Iran from following through with its principled policy of safeguarding peace and security in the region and combating terrorism and extremism.

The ministry also stressed that the Islamic Republic would not allow the ominous realization of the dangerous plots and delusions of the Zionist warmongers and their supporters.

The move against Iran is the first by the US government since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

A senior US administration said the new sanctions were an “initial step” in response to Iran's "provocative behavior,” adding Tehran would face more measures if it “does not curb its ballistic missile program and continues support for Houthi militia (Ansarullah Movement) in Yemen."

 

Washington claims that a recent missile test by Iran violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the 2015 nuclear agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reached between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group of countries, including the US.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan said on Thursday that Iran’s “successful” recent ballistic missile test had breached the neither deal nor the resolution.

"Iran's missile tests are not, and have never been, in violation of the JCPOA or Resolution 2231,” Dehqan added.

 

