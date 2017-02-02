Trump’s Contradictory Decisions after False Promises

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 3 February 2017
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on

Editor's Choice

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

US Planning Nuclear Strikes on Russia, China? The US might be planning nuclear weapons attack on Russia and China as Washington seeks to know if the two countries can survive a nuclear strike.

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump? Donald Trump’s unpredictability and hasty decisions have alarmed lawmakers who have introduced legislation to bar him from unilaterally launching a nuclear strike.

World Outraged by Trump’s Controversial Orders Barely ten days after being sworn in, United States president Donald Trump has courted controversy at home and abroad due to his abrasive executive orders.

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance Bahraini masses have vowed to continue resisting the Western-backed Al Khalifa regime which is suppressing peaceful protests in the tiny Persian Gulf kingdom.

News

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Voices Rise against Israeli Settlement Plans

Three settlement declarations in 11 days had Palestinians calling for action against the Israeli regime as the EU settled for a regret.

Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony based on his religion

21,000 Refugees Stranded in Greece Require Intl Protection Greece authorities say more than 20 thousand refugees that are stranded in this country need international protection to survive

Israeli Regime Trained Bahraini Anti-Riot Forces Anti riot forces that Bahraini regime used to suppress pro-democracy protests, were trained by Israeli forces

UN Extremely Concerned over Civilians Trapped under Saudi Attacks on Yemeni Port The UN says it is “extremely concerned” about thousands of civilians that are trapped in the Yemeni southwestern port city of Mokha

African Union Criticizes US Anti-Muslim Travel Ban African countries slammed a policy by the US president than bans citizens of seven Muslim majority countries from traveling to the country

Syrian Army Kills Top ISIS Commander Syrian army has killed a top commander of the ISIS terrorist group during recent airstrikes by its air force division

Bahrainis Hold Anti Regime Demonstrations Hundreds of Bahraini people took to the streets on Tuesday to protest regime’s crackdown on political oppositions and execution of pro-democracy protesters

Trump’s Anti-Muslim Orders Empower Terrorists’ Propaganda: Report Recent anti-Muslim orders and policies adopted by the US president will play into the hands of terrorist groups

Trump, Democrats Face Tough Confirmation Battle for Supreme Court Nominee US president has nominated a young conservative judge for the lifetime job in the Supreme Court but democrats vow a tough confirmation battle

Severe Malnutrition Killing Yemeni Children under Saudi Aggressions: UN Saudi aggression have caused have destroyed health system in Yemen posing large number of children to the danger of death due to severe malnutrition

Israel Approves 3,000 More Illegal Settlements on Occupied Palestinian Lands Israeli regime has approved plans to build 3,000 more settlements on the occupied lands of West Bank

Yemeni Army Target UAE Naval Base Yemeni army forces fired missiles at a naval base off the western coasts that is run by UAE navy force

US Delivers Armored Vehicles to Militant Groups in Syria US government confirmed it delivers armored vehicle to militant groups fighting against Syrian people

Half of Russians Want Headscarf Ban Removed New polls show that half of the people in Russia are opposed to the current ban on wearing headscarves in schools

Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN Latest UN report on state inflicted violence against Muslim minority in Myanmar says 92,000 of the population have been displaced

Iraqi MPs Demand Reciprocation against US Anti Muslim Travel Ban Iraqi parliament has mandated the government to take proper measures to reciprocate recent anti-Muslim travel ban in the US

Syria Warns against US Proposed Safe Zones Syrian government has warned that US proposed plans to enforce safe zones inside the country could endanger the lives of civilians

US Study on Russia, China Survivability Signs Preemptive Nuke Attack: Pundit The study by the US intelligence community on the Russian and Chinese “survivability” after a nuclear attack could sign preparing for a US preemptive strike

Mexico Demands Israel’s Apology for Supporting Trump Border Wall Mexican government says Israeli regime should apologize for defending US plans to build a racist border wall

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump’s Contradictory Decisions after False Promises

Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units in Tal Afar Anti-ISIS Offensive

UK, US, France War-Games Provoke Persian Gulf Tensions

US Forces Kill 16 civilians Attacking Al-Qaeda in Yemen

Will US Congress Take Nuclear Button from Unpredictable Trump?

Military’s Violence Displaced 92,000 Muslims in Myanmar: UN

ISIS Entraps 350,000 Iraqi Children in West Mosul

Mexico Demands Israel’s Apology for Supporting Trump Border Wall

12,000 Syrians Return Home in Liberated Aleppo

Continued Saudi Aggressions in 2017 to Cause Famine in Yemen : UN Warns

Yemeni Army Captures Four Saudi Mercenary Bases

US Study on Russia, China Survivability Signs Preemptive Nuke Attack: Pundit

Why Can’t Tel Aviv Bear Moscow-Tehran Strong Relations?

Yemeni Army Targets Saudi Warship by Anti-Ship Missile

Mexico Condemns Israeli Support for US Border Wall

Bahraini Masses, Scholars Urge Continued Resistance

Iraqi MPs Demand Reciprocation against US Anti Muslim Travel Ban

2016 Marked US Influence Decline in West Asia

What Drives Motivate Israeli Missile Attacks on Syria?

Syrian Army Discovers Saudi-Made Chemical Weapons in Aleppo

Six Reasons Why West Never Attacked Syria

Turkey’s Destructive Mistakes in Syria

Syrian Opposition Group Invites Israeli Regime to Topple Assad

Trump Orders Preparations for World War

Iran Leader Sends Condolences over Death of ’Old Friend’ Rafsanjani

Erdogan’s Long Shot: Turkish Army Grounded in Syria’s Al-Bab

Trump Orders Obama Ambassadors to Leave on Inauguration Day

Saudi Dream of Regional Dominancy “Down in Flames”: British Daily

US Allowed ISIS Growth in Syria: John Kerry

ISIS Claims Baghdad Bomb Attack, 13 Killed Scores Injured

EU Future in Hands of Germany, France

Turkey to Withdraw Forces from Syria’s Al-Bab after Suffering Heavy Losses

In Focus

West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Analysis

Trump’s Contradictory Decisions after False Promises

Thursday 2 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s Contradictory Decisions after False Promises
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-After nearly two weeks in office, US President Donald Trump is gaining infamy for his contradictory decisions preceded by a campaign full of glamorous and false promises.
One of his prominent campaign promises was to combat terrorism and he was quoted last August as saying, that war on terror "requires a two-pronged approach: keep terrorists from coming to the U.S., and kill them where they live." His so-called war on terror has had a false start by banning citizens of Muslim countries who have never committed terrorists acts in US or if they have they are negligible compared to those left out. The double standard approach by Trump led to a controversial decision last week whereby citizens of seven Muslim majority countries namely Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan and Somalia were banned from entering the US. This move was taken in line with Trump's two-pronged approach in the war on terror. However, the problem here is that the deadliest terrorists acts in US solid were never carried out by citizens of these seven countries, but rather but citizens of countries left out in the list.

Double standards in war on terror

Talk of double standards and here you have a classic example. For a start, The September 2001 attacks were carried out by 19 men—from Saudi Arabia (15), the United Arab Emirates (2), Egypt (1), and Lebanon (1). This incident shook the world and has shaped how Americans view terrorism. In his executive order, Trump mentions 9/11 as a leading example of the US visa process catastrophically breaking down. But his order is totally misleading as citizens of the countries targeted were not involved in 9/11. Even looking at the most recent terrorists attacks in the US such as the December 2015 the San Bernardino attack, the alleged perpetrator Tashfeen Malik, was born in Pakistan but lived in Saudi Arabia most of her life and is considered as originating from Saudi Arabia. The other attacker was a US citizen and son of Pakistani immigrants.

Meanwhile, the June 2016 Orlando nightclub attack was carried out by a US citizen and son of Afghan immigrants. Elsewhere, ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in Syria and Iraq has attracted thousands of militants from Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Turkey, Jordan and Egypt. All these countries which harbor terrorists have not been included in Trump’s controversial ban. The Saudi regime itself supports ISIS terrorists in the region while another US ally, the Israeli regime, has openly bragged of supporting ISIS. Trump has not only barred citizens of these terrorist producing and supporting regime but has pledged more military support to continue propping them up.

Trump, Saudi King hold talks

On Sunday, Donald Trump spoke for one hour with the monarch of the Saudi regime which is the ideological and financial center of Takfiri terrorists spreading mayhem across the globe. The new US president has pledged to continue sales of deadly weapons to the Saudi regime which continues to massacre innocent Yemenis in an ongoing illegal and brutal war against the impoverished Arab state. He has also taken steps to improve ties with the Israeli regime which is the worlds leading state sponsor of terrorism. Not only that, Trump has also reiterated that he will move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Quds (Jerusalem) in total violation and contravention of international laws and conventions.

Trump fires independent attorney general

In an unprecedented move Trump fired attorney general Sally Yates – who was shown the door after questioning whether the controversial Muslim ban is legal, and refusing to defend it in court. Legal experts say the president is not supposed to dictate to the attorney general how to interpret the law. Trump's decision violated the independence of the Justice Department and implies the rule of law will be disregarded in his administration.

US state sponsored terrorism

The US claims to be at the forefront of combating terrorism while it carries out acts of state sponsored terrorism across the globe. US killer squads are roaming around Syria and Yemen on secret operations carrying killings without permission of governments of those countries. Meanwhile, US terror drones carry out illegal attacks in Muslims countries especially Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia killing many innocent civilians on the pretext of targeting terrorists. These US drone strikes are classified as illegal by the UN agencies.
Trump has shown signs he will aggressively use US killing machines in renewed onslaught against Muslims and the banning citizens of seven Muslims countries in fact sets the ball rolling for implementation of an aggressive policy against these countries while the main sponsors and backers of terrorism are embraced by Washington.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Donald Trump US President Terrorism Muslims Iran Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Mosul University after Liberation from ISIS Terrorist Group
People Mourn Quebec City Mosque Attack
Thousands of Passengers Left Stranded at US Airports after Trump`s Anti Muslim Order
Protest, Chaos after Trump`s Ban on Refugees` Entry Takes Effect
Mosul University after Liberation from ISIS Terrorist Group

Mosul University after Liberation from ISIS Terrorist Group

Iraqi Army Lunches Operation to Free West Mosul from ISIS
Syrian Army Retakes Damascus Water Supplies from Terrorists
Six People Were Killed at a Terrorist Attack on a Mosque in Quebec, Canada
Syrian Army Launches Operation to Recapture Al-Mallah in North Aleppo