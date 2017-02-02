Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units in Tal Afar Anti-ISIS Offensive

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 2 February 2017
West Asia in 2016

West Asia in 2016

undefined
Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo Liberated

Aleppo has been divided between government and militant groups since 2012. Operation to liberate the eastern districts of the city started in mid-November and ended on 13 Decembers with driving militants out of the strategic city.
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units in Tal Afar Anti-ISIS Offensive

Thursday 2 February 2017
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units in Tal Afar Anti-ISIS Offensive
Alwaght-As operations to liberate Iraq's Tal Afar District in Nineveh province continue, The Popular Mobilization Units or Al Hashd al Shabi are playing a critical role in the offensive.

The People's Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) (in Arabic Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi) were established three years ago and have generally played a leading role in the protracted war on ISIS terrorist group in Iraq.

Last November, the Iraqi parliament passed a law granting full legal status to fighters from the PMU, thus allowing them to officially join government forces in counter-terrorism operations against ISIS Takfiri terrorists across the war-torn country.

Even before getting parliamentary legitimacy, PMU real legitimacy is with the Iraqi people who laid of this force. PMU fighters are basically volunteers from among the Iraqi masses who are ready and willing to sacrifice their lives to defend their country and to liberate it from the notorious Takfiri terrorists.

PMU leads Tal Afar liberation

PMU fighters launched an operation on 20 October, 2016, to retake the Tal Afar District of Nineveh province from ISIS and to cut off ISIS supply lines from Mosul to Syria.

Theirs most recent battle front success has been in the where on Wednesday they recaptured a village west of Mosul from the ISIS terrorist group.

Hashd al-Shaabi First Lieutenant Hameed Khafaji told reporters that PMU fighters cut the road linking the villages of Ain Talawi and Telal Silo northwest of the Tal Afar district and have already captured the first village.

He added that some his forces have joined up with Kurdish Peshmerga fighters’ south of Sinjar and cut the road linking Mosul with Tal Afar, which ISIS had used as a supply route.

On Monday, PMU forces stationed also managed to kill dozens of Islamic State terrorists as they attempted to break out into Syria’s bordering Hasakah province. Since the outset of the Nineveh operations, the Iraqi Security Forces have managed to liberate

Last Saturday, PMU declared that its fighters managed to kill 40 members of the ISIS terrorist group, after repulsing their attack, west of Mosul. In a press release, PMU noted that, “Forces from PMU’s 2nd brigade repelled an attack launched by ISIS on al-Kobayrat area, east of Mosul.”

Coordinated strategy

Meanwhile, in a well-coordinated strategy, the Iraqi forces have been moving with speed in an operation aimed at liberation Mosul from ISIS terrorists while PMU fighters have been engaged in a parallel offensive to retake Tal Afar. This is after Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi ordered the PMU to impose a siege on Tal Afar, in preparation for the Iraqi army’s planned storming of the district.

Last Friday, The Iraqi Joint Operations Command, headed by General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yarallah confirmed that PMU will march towards Tal Afar, despite previous opposition from Turkey, while the Iraqi army and police will take Mosul city.

Since the commencement of the crucial operations to completely eject ISIS from Nineveh, joint Iraqi armed forces have managed to liberate eastern Mosul alongside dozens of nearby villages. Meanwhile, across the Tigris river, the PMU took on the daunting task of encircling Mosul and separating it from Syria.

PMU plays strategic role

 A few weeks into operations, the PMU forces managed to liberate hundreds of villages between Qayyarah Airbase and Sinjar by attacking the ISIS stronghold of Tal Afar from three directions. So far, all ISIS attempts to break through the imposed siege have failed miserably thus trapping the terrorist group in the area.

The liberation of Tal Afar is bound to deal a massive blow to ISIS in Iraq, which now controls less than 10% of the country’s territory.

No doubt, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units will play a strategic role in securing Iraq and ensuring sustainable peace is restored in the country.

Popular Mobilization Units PMU Iraq Tal Afar Nineveh ISIS Terrorists Al-Hashd Al-Sha’abi

