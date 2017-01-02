Oscars Academy Slams Trump after Iranian Director Banned from Entering US

Alwaght- Oscars Academy denounced recent US anti-Muslim travel bans that prevents Iranian nominated director from traveling to the awards ceremony due to his nationality or religion.

The organizers say it is “extremely troubling” that Iranian Director, Asghar Farhadi is banned from attending the awards ceremony just because he is a Muslim.

A spokesperson for The Academy said: “As supporters of film-makers – and the human rights of all people – around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”

US president Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that banned people born in seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country. The countries affected are Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya.

The Academy added they celebrate film-making “which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences”.

Farhadi’s film was nominated in the Foreign Language category alongside Land of Mine (Denmark), Toni Erdmann (Germany), A Man Called Ove (Sweden) and Tanna (Australia).

The Trump anti Mulime measure has faced extensive protests and denunciations across the globe. Thousands of people joined demonstrations at airports across America to protest over Trump’s immigration ban on Muslims following the ban being signed, while a judge has ordered a stay for people who have arrived with valid visas.